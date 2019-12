EXCLUSIVE: Israeli military ‘secretly training' Haftar militias in Libya



Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has been secretly meeting with Israeli intelligence officials, resulting in the Israeli military training militias loyal to Haftar in “street warfare”, Libyan and Egyptian sources have revealed to’s Arabic-language service.A security cooperation agreement between the two sides gave rise to Egypt coordinating the transfer of specialised Israeli officers to Haftar-controlled territories in Libya to carry out the training in August and September of 2019.Haftar’s Libyan National Army and its allied tribes , militias and mercenaries are currently locked in a battle to capture the capital Tripoli and defeat the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez Sarraj.While the LNA and the eastern Libyan government are backed by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France and Russia, the Tripoli-based GNA is supported by Italy, Turkey and Qatar.



The sources point out that Israel’s involvement came as Haftar’s forces pushed forward to the outskirts of Tripoli, and required a change of tactics in order to lead a street warfare campaign.



The Israeli military and its intelligence arms are highly specialised in street warfare, having waged many battles in densely populated Palestinian refugee camps, in which many guerrilla movement have arisen.