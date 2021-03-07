Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Exclusive Interview of Afghan Taliban spokesperson
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
Today at 4:03 AM
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
5,104
0
4,937
Country
Location
Today at 4:03 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)
Azadkashmir
Similar threads
How the Taliban’s successes could be viewed by other jihadist groups
Zarvan
Mar 7, 2021
Replies
2
Views
275
Mar 7, 2021
H. Dawary
Considered as second home for Afghans, Afghan Taliban speak of relations with Pakistan if came to po
Zibago
Feb 10, 2019
Replies
9
Views
798
Feb 12, 2019
Crystal-Clear
We Have Nothing Against India and Need its Help to Reconstruct Afghanistan, Says Taliban Envoy
Mighty Lion
Oct 15, 2019
2
3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Oct 16, 2019
IndianGuy_
I
Five years of failures, political partisanships, scandals, corruption and incertitude of Afghanistan
CrazyZ
Mar 5, 2020
Replies
1
Views
250
Mar 5, 2020
CrazyZ
Ehsanullah Ehsan speaks out for the first time after escaping
Xeson
Apr 4, 2020
Replies
14
Views
1K
Apr 5, 2020
ali_raza
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
B
CPC’s centennial celebration the West’s watershed moment
Latest: Beidou2020
A moment ago
China & Far East
Do you think we could see Pakistan offered a military base in Turkey like Qatar
Latest: Titanium100
1 minute ago
Europe & Russia
Iranian parliament discusses bill to ‘eliminate Israel by March 2041’
Latest: White and Green with M/S
2 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
B
Former president Karzai slams ‘US legacy in Afghanistan of total disgrace and disaster,’ hails China’s role in bringing stability
Latest: Beidou2020
6 minutes ago
China & Far East
B
China’s nuclear deterrence buildup cannot be tied down by the US: Global Times editorial
Latest: Beidou2020
8 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Anatolian Eagle 2021 - JF-17 To Pitch Against Rafale and Vipers
Latest: SQ8
51 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Dera Ismail Khan Police Eliminate Two Wanted TTP Terrorists
Latest: Sifar zero
Today at 4:25 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Sifar zero
Today at 4:19 AM
Pakistan Air Force
'Toy' bomb kills three brothers in K-P's Tank district
Latest: Sifar zero
Today at 4:14 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
F-7P and F-7PG
Latest: Yasser76
Today at 3:10 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
US adds Pakistan, Turkey to child soldier recruiter list
Latest: T-SaGe
Today at 4:25 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Exclusive Interview of Afghan Taliban spokesperson
Latest: Chakar The Great
Today at 4:03 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Video: Afghan member parliament, Abdur Rauf Shpunk, calls for blowing Pakistanis up in Afghanistan
Latest: Waqas
Today at 4:00 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
N
Pakistan must join the Valdai Club’s proposed nuclear powers talks
Latest: nahtanbob
Today at 3:36 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Let's Track: Imran Khan's Rs 1.1 Trillion Karachi Package.
Latest: Shahzaz ud din
Today at 3:15 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
French Judge To Probe Rafale Jet Sale To India
Latest: White Lion
32 minutes ago
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: White and Green with M/S
Today at 2:08 AM
Air Warfare
India-Pakistan conflict: A ticking time bomb? | DW Analysis
Latest: Chris Logan
Today at 1:26 AM
Military Forum
The Chinese Army IBCT's Combact Vehicle--"Warrior"
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 9:11 PM
Equipment & Gear
Afghan - Soviet Afghan War '88/Афганский - Афганская война '88
Latest: jamahir
Yesterday at 7:18 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Featured
Bangladesh Air Force Purchases 24 German Trainers With ToT
Latest: The Ronin
11 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Taliban Manning Border posts of Ghaki Pass and Ghashi Kandaw near Bajaur
Latest: DESERT FIGHTER
16 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Gaza as a Military Testing Ground for Iran
Latest: White and Green with M/S
24 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Biden Feels Uneasy to Talk on Afghanistan, Superpower Defeated Again
Latest: Philip the Arab
24 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
TF-X Turkish Fighter & Trainer Aircraft Projects
Latest: LegionnairE
27 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom