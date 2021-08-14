What's new

[Exclusive] India-Russia defence deal gets go-ahead: AK-203 assault rifles to be made in India

New Delhi: On the eve of India's Independence Day, there's been a major breakthrough, not just for the Army but also the central police forces in the country.

After over a year of negotiation, India and Russia have agreed to the terms for the manufacture of the AK-203 assault rifle in a VIP Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement had been made over a year ago, but the negotiations were prolonged. The manufacture of the AK-203 in India is another triumph for indigenous production.

Over 6 lakh Kalashnikov assault rifles will be made here, now that the differences between Russia and India have been sorted out. Now, the weapons will be manufactured by a firm called Indo-Russian Private Ltd.

There will be a TOT, or transfer of technology, and importantly, no royalty for weapons made. Under the just worked out agreement, the cost of the rifle will come down, and for now, the quantity. The total cost is going to be about Rs 5,125 crore.


The AK-203, a successor of the famous AK-47, designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov while he lay in a hospital bed, recovering from his injuries during the Second World War, is an easy to use, reliable, and importantly, an inexpensive weapon for soldiers.

After the 1.2 million strong Army gets it-- the AK-203 will be a basic weapon for the troops--it could go to the central police forces as well.
The Indian Army will be given the first batch of these rifles on the Independence Day eve, this year. The chosen weapon is the AK-203, which debuted in 2018, designed and developed by Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern. The initial cost of these rifles is going to be low, and this could be a big move for the Atma Nirbharta plan under Prime Minister Modi.
 
Is there something about aspiring to be a "superpower" but not being able to design a homegrown assault rifle yourself that is so full of contradictions that it does cause one, some "mind flips".

I can get countries like Pakistan doing this - but the Indians dont seem to see the irony and contradictios of their stance between what they want the "world to think of them" and what they are "capable of actually achieving".
 
eurasiantimes.com

DRDO Successfully Tests Missile Engine Technology; Experts Say Will Boost India's Military Drone Capability

India’s successfully tested the Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile, powered by an indigenous engine, for a range of 150 kilometers off the coast of Odisha on August 11, according to reports. As Taliban Seizes Power, China Poised To Make ‘Big Gains’ In Afghanistan The missile engine called ‘Manik’...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
 
Well they made INSAS which pretty much hindered the armed forces. I hope the private players like SSS defence comes up with a decent rifle in future.
 
