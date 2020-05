EXCLUSIVE: 'F*** it, we're going to war.' How George W. Bush rejected diplomacy with the Taliban to launch Afghanistan invasion after 9/11, new documentary reveals

A new documentary about George W. Bush sheds new light on the events after the September 11, 2001 attacks, which turned Bush into a wartime president

The president had a blind spot when it came to foreign affairs and his powerful vice president Dick Cheney took advantage of it, the documentary claims

State officials urged Bush to try diplomacy in Afghanistan before resorting to force, but Bush said at Camp David: 'F*** it, we're going to war'

Bush thought that invading Iraq was a chance to 'spread American values' and he felt he failed because of the 9/11 attacks

When Bush was told that Osama bin Laden got away, he lost his temper. 'I'd never seen the President lose his temper. I'd never seen him get mad. He did in this case,' Mike Morell, Bush's briefer about the CIA, said

The four-hour documentary, 'American Experience: George W. Bush' airs Tuesday on PBS