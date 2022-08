The name Hyderabad means "Haydar's city" or "lion city", from haydar 'lion' and ābād 'city', after Caliph Ali Ibn Abi Talib (RA), also known as Haydar because of his lion-like valour in battle.The city was originally called Baghnagar "city of gardens", and later acquired the name Hyderabad. The European travellers von Poser and Thévenot found both names in use in the 17th century.