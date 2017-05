China's richest man, the billionaire head of the Wanda Group, Wang Jianlin, praised India's economic potential at the summit and highlighted his group's ambitious plans for India.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wang also mentioned the upcoming Wanda Industrial New City in Haryana. "The project is located in Haryana state within the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and India's National Capital Region, in close proximity to urban Delhi," he said. "Covering 11 sq. km. of land, the project will have a manufacturing park, cultural tourism park and residential zone, with manufacturing and cultural tourism taking up more than 70 per cent of its total land area. After completion, the project will create more than 100,000 jobs. It is currently the largest investment project in India. The Wanda New Industrial City in India will attract manufacturers from around the world, especially Chinese manufacturers to take Chinese manufacturing to the world, while also in furtherance of India's own [Make in India] Indian manufacturing strategy."