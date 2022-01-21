EXCLUSIVE China puts 4 mln barrels of Iranian oil into state reserves

MH.Yang said: China has begun to invest $400 billion in Iran.

China's investment cannot be limited to oil and the Iranian market, so China needs to show the world that U.S. sanctions against Iran are ineffective. Click to expand...

But why is the question? It is better China stays out of Iran this will put China in another collision course not only the west just because they are neutral doesn't mean they will tolerate chinese alliance with Iran.. There are many alliances China can go for but that one is a massive miscalculation for china in the long term.. To put it short it is like stepping into the regions Taiwan without knowing it and it will be like putting the wrong foot out of bed..