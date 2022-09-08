What's new

Exclusive | China, Israel free-trade deal, Beijing’s first in Middle East, in ‘last stages’ amid troubles with US

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,851
-4
16,421
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

Exclusive | China, Israel free-trade deal, Beijing’s first in Middle East, in ‘last stages’ amid troubles with US​

  • After discussions dating back to 2016, a breakthrough trade deal between China and Israel may be signed this year, showing that Beijing can ‘talk to both sides’
  • Deal could potentially open the door to greater access to Middle Eastern agricultural technology as parts of China have been devastated by drought and heatwaves
  • A free-trade pact between Israel and China could potentially open the door to greater access to Middle Eastern agricultural technology as China’s crops have been affected by drought. Photo: Xinhua

    A free-trade pact between Israel and China could potentially open the door to greater access to Middle Eastern agricultural technology as China’s crops have been affected by drought. Photo: Xinhua
China and Israel aim to sign a free-trade agreement by the end of 2022, an Israeli official said on Wednesday, in a breakthrough that would give Beijing its first deal in the Middle East plus a boost after years of trade friction with Australia and the United States.
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Orna Barbivay, the Israeli minister of economy and industry, raised hopes in a chat earlier this year of signing their agreement within 2022, a representative of the Israeli consulate in Hong Kong said in a statement to the Post.
The two sides have held trade talks online since the start of the pandemic to follow up on discussions that began in 2016, the consulate representative said.

www.scmp.com

Exclusive: China, Israel in ‘last stages’ of Beijing’s first Middle East free-trade deal

After discussions dating back to 2016, a breakthrough trade deal between China and Israel is ‘in its last stages’, Israeli sources say.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INS_Vikrant
Israel, UAE signs free trade pact
Replies
0
Views
317
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
onebyone
China cut US debt holding amid ‘risk of possible conflict’
Replies
0
Views
219
onebyone
onebyone
Q
China-Russia trade rose 29% in Jan-Jul
Replies
0
Views
143
qwerrty
Q
Indos
Will World's Biggest Free Trade Deal (RCEP) Succeed? | World Economic Forum: Panel
Replies
2
Views
314
vi-va
vi-va
onebyone
China signs deal to build 1,000 schools in Iraq as Beijing pushes for greater role in Middle East after US withdrawals
2
Replies
17
Views
986
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom