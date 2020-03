EXCLUSIVE: Chinese doctor claims he made a breakthrough in coronavirus pandemic with stem cell injections - having 100% success rate after treating nine mostly elderly patients

Dr. Dongcheng Wu, who runs a lab in Wuhan - the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, claims he has discovered a treatment for the deadly virus

The expert in stem cell therapy said he has successfully treated nine patients who were hospitalized with novel coronavirus pneumonia

The patients, mostly elderly and living in Wuhan, had developed serious breathing issues as well as overwhelming inflammation in their lungs

Stem cells, often dubbed the building blocks of life, are cells that have the ability to develop into different cell types and can also help repair damaged tissue

They are taken from adult tissue such as bone marrow or the umbilical cord

The stem cells were injected directly into all nine patients' veins and they all reportedly made a complete recovery within days of receiving the treatment

Dr. Wu told DailyMailTV: 'This treatment could potentially save thousands upon thousands of lives. Yes, it is a cure, but it is still very early in the process'

Former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells DailyMail.com that the CDC will need 'clear evidence' that any coronavirus treatment works