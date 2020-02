‘Exciting time for increasing already-strong US-Bangladesh trade and investment ties’

Says top American diplomat

In Bangladesh, some 23 American companies have invested with 100 per cent equity while 95 others have formed joint ventures.

America is the single largest export destination for Bangladesh and the US is the largest foreign investor for the south Asian country. Bangladesh exported goods worth $6.7 billion to the US in 2019 and received a total of $3.54 billion of foreign direct investment from so far.



At a time when garment exports are falling, shipments to the US actually increased by almost 10 per cent last year, she said, adding that the US accounted for about 17 per cent of Bangladesh's total exports.

"And Chevron has grown alongside Bangladesh for the past quarter century. It is the largest single producer of natural gas in Bangladesh -- powering about 40 per cent of the country."



Besides, 95 per cent of Chevron's employees are Bangladeshi -- not workers brought in from elsewhere, but local workers who, by working for American companies, can provide for their families.

The trade show was first organised in 1992. Since the beginning of the show, Bangladesh has experienced steady economic growth and progress, leading to an expansion of US-Bangladesh bilateral trade from $57 million to $9 billion in 2019.