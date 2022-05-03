What's new

EXCHANGE OF SWEETS BETWEEN #BSF & PAK RANGERS ON #EID ON LoC

P

punch2000

BANNED
Aug 26, 2021
210
-14
229
Country
India
Location
India
Raja420 said:
MashaAllah Pakistani rangers look like lions infront of the jackals of the Indian army.
Click to expand...
They're BSF soldiers not IA

1651567597559.png

1651567791012.png
 

A tweet with twisted facts. Jammu is not an international bordor also what did BSF dominate on bordor which they are claiming?
 
punch2000 said:
ttps://www.google.com/amp/defenceupdate.in/how-naga-regiment-filled-pakistani-soldiers-with-fear/amp/
Click to expand...
Yea!!!! Like anybody's gonna believe what an indian defence news web posts, try something else buddy...
punch2000 said:
How many medals you guys have won in olympics ? Particularly in wrestling 😀
Click to expand...
Lol wot!? Whats that gotta do with the Army...

adelphi said:
A tweet with twisted facts. Jammu is not an international bordor also what did BSF dominate on bordor which they are claiming?
Click to expand...
Abhi Aye howy do din nhi howy new government ko par kartoot dekhny ko mil rhy hein, there is no such thing as Jammu intl. Border, lets see how ISPR responds to this, they are good at making shitty dramas, lets see how they counter this or perhaps they'll keep hiding in their hole...
 
Last edited:
punch2000 said:
Pakis are religious zombies. Ever heard of Gurkha regiment?
View attachment 840392
Click to expand...
Ye we have, my grandad killed a couple during 65. Though he did say that the gurkhas were the only one who’d he have to shoot mulitple times for them to fall, the rest he said were drunk half the time.
Why post nepalis, i thought so called Indians are enough for Pakistan, didn’t know you need to post for hire gurkhas 😂
Pakistanis may be religious zombies, atleast we are ready to die for our country, even if that means killing ourselves and exploding under tanks for last resort
 
WinterFangs said:
Ye we have, my grandad killed a couple during 65. Though he did say that the gurkhas were the only one who’d he have to shoot mulitple times for them to fall, the rest he said were drunk half the time.
Why post nepalis, i thought so called Indians are enough for Pakistan, didn’t know you need to post for hire gurkhas 😂
Pakistanis may be religious zombies, atleast we are ready to die for our country, even if that means killing ourselves and exploding under tanks for last resort
Click to expand...
Your casualties were higher than ours. That says a lot about your capabilities inspite of possessing superior quality equipment from US/NATO countries
1651571905901.png
 

