EXCHANGE OF SWEETS BETWEEN #BSF & PAK RANGERS ON #EID ON JAMMU INTERNATIONAL BORDER

punch2000

Aug 26, 2021
Raja420 said:
MashaAllah Pakistani rangers look like lions infront of the jackals of the Indian army.
They're BSF soldiers not IA

1651567597559.png

1651567791012.png
 

hasnainfirst

hasnainfirst

punch2000 said:
ttps://www.google.com/amp/defenceupdate.in/how-naga-regiment-filled-pakistani-soldiers-with-fear/amp/
Yea!!!! Like anybody's gonna believe what an indian defence news web posts, try something else buddy...
punch2000 said:
How many medals you guys have won in olympics ? Particularly in wrestling 😀
Lol wot!? Whats that gotta do with the Army...

adelphi said:
A tweet with twisted facts. Jammu is not an international bordor also what did BSF dominate on bordor which they are claiming?
Abhi Aye howy do din nhi howy new government ko par kartoot dekhny ko mil rhy hein, there is no such thing as Jammu intl. Border, lets see how ISPR responds to this, they are good at making shitty dramas, lets see how they counter this or perhaps they'll keep hiding in their hole...
 
