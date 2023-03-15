What's new

Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists including mortar fire, eight terrorists killed, two soldiers injured: ISPR

Establishment is literally retarded bro, literally chose the absolute WORST of times. It's like they purposefully want to set themselves up.

But anyway watch this get more attention than the Lahori genocide.

Establishment will always be beghairat and buzdil in my books until Kandahar is not firebombed with mass cluster munitions.
 
And there you go. I'm gonna be sadly saying "I told you so" about this to certain relatives of mine that said PDM would never allow drone strikes to occur on Pakistani territory.

This was one of the main reasons why IK was ousted.
 
And there you go. I'm gonna be sadly saying "I told you so" about this to certain relatives of mine that said PDM would never allow drone strikes to occur on Pakistani territory.

This was one of the main reasons why IK was ousted.
Drone strikes on own territory is not inherently bad, it's the timing, location, reasoning and outcome that matters.

It seems they have fucked most of the above. Also it's funny they thought PDM would stand against it, that's delusional. But I don't think the army needs any specific party in power to do drone strikes, they do it undercover regardless.
 
Another reason why they removed Imran Khan.
hwqlus485to81.png
 
Literally the most irrelevant infographic since 08 to 13 was the main offensive during war on terror.

Khan would've had similar stats if he was in government during that time.
What a load of bullshit, the only reason U.S does drone strikes in Pakistan is because
they got Permission from the Government in return for dollars. When IK came in he
said absolutely not to drone strikes.
 

