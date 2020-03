BBMP sets up ‘war room’ to contain corona



BBMP has set up a ‘war room’ to stop the spread of coronavirus and create awareness. The war room is situated in the six floor of the Palike’s annexe building.

Following are the priorities of the war room, as per a press release from BBMP:









Keeping vigil on those infected and ensuring that it does not spread. Collecting information on all arriving from abroad and keeping track of them. Calling every day and keeping track of those who are on home quarantine for 15 days. War room staff to work 24/7 in three shifts. Using the format provided by WHO, the war room will be mapping the regions affected, measures taken and monitor the state of implementation. Collecting data on areas affected, families and people residing in them and so on



There is a 24/7 Command and Control Centre to: