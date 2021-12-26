Excellent Turkish documentary about the Balkan Wars

There's a Turkish documentary on the Balkan Wars on Youtube,that's pretty nice. It's generally balanced and tries not to be subjective.The only thing that I noticed as objective(and some Greeks also mentioned that in the comments from what I saw),is that Turks going like "Oh this city was ours for 400 years and now it was taken! Oh this area here was Ottoman for centuries and it was lost!",talking of course about cities and towns that were Hellenic for literally thousands of years". That and implying bad things about Tahsin Pasha,because he surrendered Thessaloniki to the Greek Army. The man was honorable and he had no choice.Anyway,these are the things that I didn't like in the documentary the most. Overall it's very good to watch,the subtitles are accurate and it's about two hours,so get some food and watch it!