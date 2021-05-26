What's new

Excellent PCB, Relentless board: PSL 6 set to resume in Abu Dhabi from 9th June 2021 | Fans Happy

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,407
0
9,013
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Brilliant PCB, Relentless cricket board officals: PSL 6 set to resume in Abu Dhabi from 9th June 2021 | Fans Happy

Obstacles Shattered by Pakistan Cricket Board: PSL to start from June 9
Share this article

PCB has confirmed to start the remainder part of PSL from June 9. According to the officials, a total of six double-headers will be played till the end of the tournament.

Indian TV broadcasters which were thrown out of Abu Dhabi, after much effort are back to broadcasting million dollar PSL league again.


The clouds of uncertainty over the remainder of PSL 6 has now come to an end and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to kick start the remaining matches of PSL from June 9.
After several meetings and hurdles, PCB got successful to announce the schedule of the PSL 6. The tournament will start on June 9 and its final is scheduled for June 24. The tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Read More: Pakistan’s departure to England to be delayed due to the delay in PSL 6 final.

The PCB’s spokesperson said, “The remaining matches of the PSL 6 will be played from June 9 to June 24. The tournament will also have 6 double-headers, one at the play-off stages.”

Timing of PSL matches from June 9
According to the given information, the matches on usual days will start at 9:00 pm according to Pakistan’s Standard Time. Whereas, on the double-header days, the first match will start at 6:00 pm and the second at 11:00 pm PST.

Breath of Relaxation
This announcement is proved as a breath of relaxation for all the stakeholders of PSL. Fans of PSL were eagerly waiting to see the schedule of PSL 6. For almost the last ten days, the remainder part of PSL 6 was in a state of shakiness and there was a question mark in its resumption. The announcement has made the day for all its stakeholders, including fans.

Hurdles in PSL 6
The PCB moved PSL 6 out of the country due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The NCOC denied permission to restart the tournament in the country. So the PCB planned to move PSL from Karachi to Abu Dhabi.
But the problems didn’t end just by moving PSL to UAE. PCB faced visa delay issues, permission to land chartered flights, and quarantine protocols. Earlier, PCB was to start PSL on June 5, then on June 7. Later, after a lot of suspense June 9 is a confirmed date to resume the PSL 6.


PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time By Unnikrishnan G Updated: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 20:28 [IST] PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9 Abu Dhabi, June 3: The second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will start from June 9 after the Abu Dhabi officials gave necessary clearance to the players, officials, support staff and camera crew, who have been in isolation here from last week upon their arrival in the Emirati nation.

PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time

By Unnikrishnan G

1622733814531.png


Abu Dhabi, June 3: The second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will start from June 9 after the Abu Dhabi officials gave necessary clearance to the players, officials, support staff and camera crew, who have been in isolation here from last week upon their arrival in the Emirati nation.

All the matches will be played in the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and final will be on June 24. There have been doubts over the future of PSL 2021 after the permission from the part of Abu Dhabi authorities was getting delayed. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to start the tournament on June 7 and they got clearance to start the PSL Season 6 from coming Wednesday (June 9).

"I can assure all the fans that our priority was always to deliver the complete tournament in Pakistan. However, due to the extenuating circumstances we had to shift from that thinking for the remaining matches," said Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB. There will be six double-headers - five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on June 21 - when the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. On June 8, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in the 15th match of the PSL 2021. "The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar," said a PCB statement.


The six franchise owners too have expressed happiness on the resumption and backed PSL 2021 and the Pakistan Cricket Board, while expressing their delight with the resumption of the tournament on June 9. The revised PSL 2021 schedule

The revised PSL 2021 schedule:
June 9: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, 9.30 PM IST
June 10: - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST
June 11: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST
June 12: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, 9.30 PM IST
June 13: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi, 11.30 PM IST
June 14: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, 9.30 PM IST
June 15: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings 11.30 PM IST
June 16: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST
June 17: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, 6.30 PM IST; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST
June 18: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, 9.30 PM IST
June 19: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, 11.30 PM IST

June 20: Practice June 21: Qualifier (1 v 2) 6.30 PM IST; Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), 11.30 PM IST
June 22: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), 9.30 PM IST June 23: Rest/practice June 24: Final, 9.30 PM IST.

All the matches will be streamed live on SONY LIV in India.

Read more at: https://www.mykhel.com/cricket/psl-...chedule-live-streaming-india-time-167839.html
 
Last edited:
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,407
0
9,013
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Relentless PCB Officials did it : Remaining PSL 6 matches to be played in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday the schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches, saying they would be played between June 9 and 24 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the PCB said there would be six double-headers, five of them to be played in the preliminary round while the sixth one would be held on June 21 when two matches — a qualifier and eliminator 1 — would be played.

The double-headers would begin at 6pm and 11pm (Pakistan time) respectively, while the single-header matches would start at 9pm, it added.

"The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar," the statement said.


Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars — who will kick off the tournament's Abu Dhabi leg with the 15th match on June 9 — started training on Wednesday evening while the rest of the franchises will start training from today.

"Players and player support personnel, who have completed the mandatory seven-day room isolation and returned three negative tests, are allowed to integrate with their sides and participate in training sessions," the PCB said.




After the tournament, players and support personnel of the national team will fly to the United Kingdom on June 25, the cricket body said.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said the cricket body was "delighted" to be able to announce the complete schedule after taking "decisive actions in the face of ongoing pressures and major challenges outside of our control over the last 10 days".

"There was a consensus between the PCB and the franchises that it was imperative to complete the remaining matches in 2021 so that we have a clean 2022 for PSL 7. Now, after overcoming all obstacles through due diligence and careful planning, I believe we have collectively achieved the desired objective that was set in March following the postponement," the statement quoted Khan as saying.

The PCB official regretted the shifting of the tournament to the UAE but assured fans that "continuing to give [them] access to watch our emerging talent play alongside and against some of the world's very best will remain a priority for the PSL 7 in 2022."

Reacting to the development, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Al Awani, credited "our long and excellent relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board and Ehsan Mani" which he said had "won our government's support with all the necessary exemptions and approvals".

The PSL 6 was cut short in March after seven people participating in the tournament tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, the cricket board had said the decision had been taken out of consideration for the health and well-being of all participants in the tournament.

www.dawn.com

Remaining PSL 6 matches to be played in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have started training, remaining teams to resume training today, says PCB.
www.dawn.com
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,812
5
48,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Geniuses cannot work out a reopening policy but go to painstaking lengths to keep the PSL mafia afloat.

Then they say money got laundered out of Pakistan.

Good for tourism in UAE. Maybe they'll make nee Israeli friends vacationing there.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,407
0
9,013
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
El Sidd said:
Geniuses cannot work out a reopening policy but go to painstaking lengths to keep the PSL mafia afloat.

Then they say money got laundered out of Pakistan.

Good for tourism in UAE. Maybe they'll make nee Israeli friends vacationing there.
Click to expand...
Better to have PSL than not have it at all this year giving massive losses and credibilty hit. Its crucial for the brand to survive and Pakistanis enjoyment and fun with loud sounds. A message for all of you: PCB did a splendid jobs, khodus to Wasim Khan.

1622738830989.png
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,812
5
48,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
AsianLion said:
Better to have PSL than not have it at all this year giving massive losses and credibilty hit. Its crucial for the brand to survive and Pakistanis enjoyment and fun with loud sounds. A message for all of you: PCB did a splendid jobs, khodus to Wasim Khan.

View attachment 750330
Click to expand...
Talk emerging technologies not talents of a gladiator to appease the roman crowd
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

D
‘Sick-building syndrome’ fuelling India’s COVID-19 infections
Replies
0
Views
43
d00od00o
D
TaiShang
Age has no limits: 81-year-old 'Fitness Gran' takes TikTok by storm
Replies
1
Views
257
Umair Tahir
Umair Tahir
ghazi52
Two types of pulao with a side of history
Replies
1
Views
151
denel
denel
Philosopher
Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury agree to two fights
Replies
9
Views
296
PakAlp
PakAlp
Jyotish
Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback against Roy Jones Jr.
Replies
7
Views
445
KAL-EL
KAL-EL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom