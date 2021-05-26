Excellent PCB, Relentless board: PSL 6 set to resume in Abu Dhabi from 9th June 2021 | Fans Happy

Brilliant PCB, Relentless cricket board officals: PSL 6 set to resume in Abu Dhabi from 9th June 2021 | Fans Happy
Obstacles Shattered by Pakistan Cricket Board: PSL to start from June 9
Share this article
PCB has confirmed to start the remainder part of PSL from June 9. According to the officials, a total of six double-headers will be played till the end of the tournament.
Indian TV broadcasters which were thrown out of Abu Dhabi, after much effort are back to broadcasting million dollar PSL league again.
The clouds of uncertainty over the remainder of PSL 6 has now come to an end and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to kick start the remaining matches of PSL from June 9.
After several meetings and hurdles, PCB got successful to announce the schedule of the PSL 6. The tournament will start on June 9 and its final is scheduled for June 24. The tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Read More: Pakistan’s departure to England to be delayed due to the delay in PSL 6 final.
The PCB’s spokesperson said, “The remaining matches of the PSL 6 will be played from June 9 to June 24. The tournament will also have 6 double-headers, one at the play-off stages.”
Timing of PSL matches from June 9
According to the given information, the matches on usual days will start at 9:00 pm according to Pakistan’s Standard Time. Whereas, on the double-header days, the first match will start at 6:00 pm and the second at 11:00 pm PST.
Breath of Relaxation
This announcement is proved as a breath of relaxation for all the stakeholders of PSL. Fans of PSL were eagerly waiting to see the schedule of PSL 6. For almost the last ten days, the remainder part of PSL 6 was in a state of shakiness and there was a question mark in its resumption. The announcement has made the day for all its stakeholders, including fans.
Hurdles in PSL 6
The PCB moved PSL 6 out of the country due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The NCOC denied permission to restart the tournament in the country. So the PCB planned to move PSL from Karachi to Abu Dhabi.
But the problems didn’t end just by moving PSL to UAE. PCB faced visa delay issues, permission to land chartered flights, and quarantine protocols. Earlier, PCB was to start PSL on June 5, then on June 7. Later, after a lot of suspense June 9 is a confirmed date to resume the PSL 6.
PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time By Unnikrishnan G Updated: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 20:28 [IST] PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9 Abu Dhabi, June 3: The second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will start from June 9 after the Abu Dhabi officials gave necessary clearance to the players, officials, support staff and camera crew, who have been in isolation here from last week upon their arrival in the Emirati nation.
PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time
By Unnikrishnan G
Abu Dhabi, June 3: The second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will start from June 9 after the Abu Dhabi officials gave necessary clearance to the players, officials, support staff and camera crew, who have been in isolation here from last week upon their arrival in the Emirati nation.
All the matches will be played in the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and final will be on June 24. There have been doubts over the future of PSL 2021 after the permission from the part of Abu Dhabi authorities was getting delayed. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to start the tournament on June 7 and they got clearance to start the PSL Season 6 from coming Wednesday (June 9).
"I can assure all the fans that our priority was always to deliver the complete tournament in Pakistan. However, due to the extenuating circumstances we had to shift from that thinking for the remaining matches," said Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB. There will be six double-headers - five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on June 21 - when the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. On June 8, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in the 15th match of the PSL 2021. "The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar," said a PCB statement.
The six franchise owners too have expressed happiness on the resumption and backed PSL 2021 and the Pakistan Cricket Board, while expressing their delight with the resumption of the tournament on June 9. The revised PSL 2021 schedule
The revised PSL 2021 schedule:
June 9: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, 9.30 PM IST
June 10: - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST
June 11: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST
June 12: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, 9.30 PM IST
June 13: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi, 11.30 PM IST
June 14: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, 9.30 PM IST
June 15: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings 11.30 PM IST
June 16: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST
June 17: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, 6.30 PM IST; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST
June 18: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, 9.30 PM IST
June 19: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, 11.30 PM IST
June 20: Practice June 21: Qualifier (1 v 2) 6.30 PM IST; Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), 11.30 PM IST
June 22: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), 9.30 PM IST June 23: Rest/practice June 24: Final, 9.30 PM IST.
All the matches will be streamed live on SONY LIV in India.
Read more at: https://www.mykhel.com/cricket/psl-...chedule-live-streaming-india-time-167839.html
Obstacles Shattered by Pakistan Cricket Board: PSL to start from June 9
Share this article
PCB has confirmed to start the remainder part of PSL from June 9. According to the officials, a total of six double-headers will be played till the end of the tournament.
Indian TV broadcasters which were thrown out of Abu Dhabi, after much effort are back to broadcasting million dollar PSL league again.
The clouds of uncertainty over the remainder of PSL 6 has now come to an end and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to kick start the remaining matches of PSL from June 9.
After several meetings and hurdles, PCB got successful to announce the schedule of the PSL 6. The tournament will start on June 9 and its final is scheduled for June 24. The tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Read More: Pakistan’s departure to England to be delayed due to the delay in PSL 6 final.
The PCB’s spokesperson said, “The remaining matches of the PSL 6 will be played from June 9 to June 24. The tournament will also have 6 double-headers, one at the play-off stages.”
Timing of PSL matches from June 9
According to the given information, the matches on usual days will start at 9:00 pm according to Pakistan’s Standard Time. Whereas, on the double-header days, the first match will start at 6:00 pm and the second at 11:00 pm PST.
Breath of Relaxation
This announcement is proved as a breath of relaxation for all the stakeholders of PSL. Fans of PSL were eagerly waiting to see the schedule of PSL 6. For almost the last ten days, the remainder part of PSL 6 was in a state of shakiness and there was a question mark in its resumption. The announcement has made the day for all its stakeholders, including fans.
Hurdles in PSL 6
The PCB moved PSL 6 out of the country due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The NCOC denied permission to restart the tournament in the country. So the PCB planned to move PSL from Karachi to Abu Dhabi.
But the problems didn’t end just by moving PSL to UAE. PCB faced visa delay issues, permission to land chartered flights, and quarantine protocols. Earlier, PCB was to start PSL on June 5, then on June 7. Later, after a lot of suspense June 9 is a confirmed date to resume the PSL 6.
PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time By Unnikrishnan G Updated: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 20:28 [IST] PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9 Abu Dhabi, June 3: The second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will start from June 9 after the Abu Dhabi officials gave necessary clearance to the players, officials, support staff and camera crew, who have been in isolation here from last week upon their arrival in the Emirati nation.
PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time
By Unnikrishnan G
Abu Dhabi, June 3: The second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will start from June 9 after the Abu Dhabi officials gave necessary clearance to the players, officials, support staff and camera crew, who have been in isolation here from last week upon their arrival in the Emirati nation.
All the matches will be played in the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and final will be on June 24. There have been doubts over the future of PSL 2021 after the permission from the part of Abu Dhabi authorities was getting delayed. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to start the tournament on June 7 and they got clearance to start the PSL Season 6 from coming Wednesday (June 9).
"I can assure all the fans that our priority was always to deliver the complete tournament in Pakistan. However, due to the extenuating circumstances we had to shift from that thinking for the remaining matches," said Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB. There will be six double-headers - five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on June 21 - when the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. On June 8, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in the 15th match of the PSL 2021. "The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar," said a PCB statement.
The six franchise owners too have expressed happiness on the resumption and backed PSL 2021 and the Pakistan Cricket Board, while expressing their delight with the resumption of the tournament on June 9. The revised PSL 2021 schedule
The revised PSL 2021 schedule:
June 9: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, 9.30 PM IST
June 10: - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST
June 11: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST
June 12: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, 9.30 PM IST
June 13: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi, 11.30 PM IST
June 14: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, 9.30 PM IST
June 15: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings 11.30 PM IST
June 16: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST
June 17: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, 6.30 PM IST; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST
June 18: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, 9.30 PM IST
June 19: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, 11.30 PM IST
June 20: Practice June 21: Qualifier (1 v 2) 6.30 PM IST; Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), 11.30 PM IST
June 22: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), 9.30 PM IST June 23: Rest/practice June 24: Final, 9.30 PM IST.
All the matches will be streamed live on SONY LIV in India.
Read more at: https://www.mykhel.com/cricket/psl-...chedule-live-streaming-india-time-167839.html
Last edited: