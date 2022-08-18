.,,.

Example of our Nation/Establishment..



A group of robbers entered a village and raped all the women there.... But there was a woman like that when a robber entered her house, she killed the robber. killed and beheaded...



After the incident, when all the robbers left the village, all the women came out of their houses with their torn clothes and started crying to each other. The brave woman came out of her house, the women saw that she was holding the head of the robber who entered her house in her hands and she started coming towards them with great pride and arrogance... This woman raised her voice. He said, "Did you think that he could have insulted me without killing me?"



The women of the village looked at each other and decided that this woman should be killed so that their honor would be preserved and their husbands would not ask them when they returned from work why you did not resist like her. ???



Then they attacked this brave woman and killed her.



"They killed honor to keep shame alive".



This is the situation of thieves, illegal eaters, liars and corrupt people in our society today.



They kill every respectable, independent person, despise and exploit the poor and the white clothed so that they cannot speak against their corruption, lies, theft and haram eating.



"Actually, these people have lost their honor and have forbidden the honorable to live."



If you are an honest civil servant, you are a khade line, if you are a businessman, you are bankrupt, if you are a politician, you are a character....



I am very sorry to say that whenever you see people and rulers who are supporting thieves, liars, illegal eaters, corrupt people, then understand that they are the descendants of women who have given honor to hide their shame. was killed...