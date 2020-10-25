Examining Pakistan's Point of View in Global Circus as Year 2020 approaches and end

Economy :

Internal Threats:

More stories about chaos , rape , killings in local neighborhoods

More coverage of 1-2 seat holder politicians , who are not relevant in politics

Continuous coverage of Nawaz in Pakistani Media does not improves Pakistan's national security

External Threats:

Kalbhusan is still in custody , but not been hanged an international spy , yet unpunished for his crime his status has been confusing.

FATF , which has been continuously hanging on Pakistan's head as a distraction it is an external threat to Pakistan's economy

Opening Border with Afghanistan has increased the risk of illicit weapons' to enter Pakistan indirectly with RAW's support from Afghanistan

Indian presence in Occupied Kashmir is a major concern as well

Various foreign delegates entertaining , few minor politicians on 1 : 1 basis acting questionably

Attack on CPEC;

We have seen CPEC , senior member(Retired general) from Pakistan's side being pressurized by media and anti state elements to slow down CPEC

When Chinese head of state were to visit , the opposition groups decided to do a protest rally

Attack against Military by PML - N elements , and PPP

Now this is quite troublesome , we have seen a barrage of acquisition against Pakistan Military by members of PML-N , whose leader is a wanted criminal in Pakistan and is currently a fugitive. And against all advice it seems Bilawal is on path to support these outside players

Recent drama bazi on the Tomb of Qauid-e-Azam in Karachi where political elements took things too far.

The Media has provided tools for damaging stories against Pakistan Military again it is all being orchestrated by Maryem Nawazy

The emerging thought which came up after watching year 2020 , Pakistani courts are extremely slow and Courts are the #1 hinderance in a person not going to prison. Instead we see them enjoying their stay in Jail with luxury amenities

For many people the thought process was after PML Nawaz would go to jail he will rot in hell however the bail system by Pakistani courts is becoming counter productive

