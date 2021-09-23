Ex US President Donald Trump about Pakistan & PM Imran Khan - PTV News Clip .

Wood said: Trump does not have any concrete opinions about the internal or external affairs of state. He mirrors the emotion and vibe of people that he has a conversation with and tells them what they want to hear. This is good for politicians who target gullible people. Even if they are fact checked, the confirmation bias will make the audience cheer for him. Click to expand...

Trump's strength is he is not beholden to the multitude of lobbies nearly half as much as most other Democrats and Republicans are. Trump can afford to make 'bold' decisions such as meeting Kim in North Korea by going to the border. And Trump has tapped into a basic American instinct to remove from the world's entanglements, eschewing wars and conflicts. I am well aware that he often followed policies contrary to what his 'base' expected but then no American President can truly make independent decisions as of now.But, yes, Trump was better for Pakistan! GW Bush was even better for Pakistan. John Kerry, Lugar, and Bernie would be better for Pakistan as Presidents. Of course that is in comparison with the self-absorbed smooth-talking Obama and Biden.