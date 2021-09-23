What's new

Ex US President Donald Trump about Pakistan & PM Imran Khan - PTV News Clip .

313ghazi said:
Trump was much better for us than any democrat will ever be, apart from maybe Bernie.
Conservative Indians also appreciate Trump more than any democrat.

Trump the conman is so good that he not only conned gullible Americans, but also a good number of Indians and Pakistanis :laugh:
 
Wood said:
Conservative Indians also appreciate Trump more than any democrat.

Trump the conman is so good that he not only conned gullible Americans, but also a good number of Indians and Pakistanis :laugh:
Like it or not it's the sign of a good politician.
 
313ghazi said:
Like it or not it's the sign of a good politician.
Trump does not have any concrete opinions about the internal or external affairs of state. He mirrors the emotion and vibe of people that he has a conversation with and tells them what they want to hear. This is good for politicians who target gullible people. Even if they are fact checked, the confirmation bias will make the audience cheer for him.
 
Trump's positive notes are appreciated

I have yet to see any Notes from Biden about rewarding Pakistan for various cooperative actions taken during Afghan Peace process.
 
Wood said:
Trump does not have any concrete opinions about the internal or external affairs of state. He mirrors the emotion and vibe of people that he has a conversation with and tells them what they want to hear. This is good for politicians who target gullible people. Even if they are fact checked, the confirmation bias will make the audience cheer for him.
And this is how politics is done today.

Very few voters are interested in facts, just in having thier opinions re-affirmed.
 
313ghazi said:
Trump was much better for us than any democrat will ever be, apart from maybe Bernie.
MIRauf said:
That is one heck of a compliment.
Crimson Blue said:
Change title of thread to: September 23, 2021 : Trump & Glenn Beck exchange views about Gen. Faiz Hameed & Imran Khan.
waz said:
Well there you are. No wonder they wanted him gone......Deep state BS.
He invited Imran to Washington and Biden hasn't called.
He's old school and knows his stuff.
I'm hoping he wipes the floor with old biddy Biden.
Wood said:
Trump does not have any concrete opinions about the internal or external affairs of state. He mirrors the emotion and vibe of people that he has a conversation with and tells them what they want to hear. This is good for politicians who target gullible people. Even if they are fact checked, the confirmation bias will make the audience cheer for him.
Trump's strength is he is not beholden to the multitude of lobbies nearly half as much as most other Democrats and Republicans are. Trump can afford to make 'bold' decisions such as meeting Kim in North Korea by going to the border. And Trump has tapped into a basic American instinct to remove from the world's entanglements, eschewing wars and conflicts. I am well aware that he often followed policies contrary to what his 'base' expected but then no American President can truly make independent decisions as of now.
But, yes, Trump was better for Pakistan! GW Bush was even better for Pakistan. John Kerry, Lugar, and Bernie would be better for Pakistan as Presidents. Of course that is in comparison with the self-absorbed smooth-talking Obama and Biden.
 
