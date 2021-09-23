Ex US President Donald Trump about Pakistan & PM Imran Khan - PTV News Clip .

Pakistan Ka Beta
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 2,114
- 5
- Country
-
- Location
-
Like , Follow & Subscribe PTV on Social Media .
Last edited:
That is one heck of a compliment.
Conservative Indians also appreciate Trump more than any democrat.Trump was much better for us than any democrat will ever be, apart from maybe Bernie.
Like it or not it's the sign of a good politician.Conservative Indians also appreciate Trump more than any democrat.
Trump the conman is so good that he not only conned gullible Americans, but also a good number of Indians and Pakistanis
Trump does not have any concrete opinions about the internal or external affairs of state. He mirrors the emotion and vibe of people that he has a conversation with and tells them what they want to hear. This is good for politicians who target gullible people. Even if they are fact checked, the confirmation bias will make the audience cheer for him.Like it or not it's the sign of a good politician.
Change title of thread to: September 23, 2021 : Trump & Glenn Beck exchange views about Gen. Faiz Hameed & Imran Khan.Like , Follow & Subscribe PTV on Social Media .
Well there you are. No wonder they wanted him gone......Deep state BS.
Like , Follow & Subscribe PTV on Social Media .
And this is how politics is done today.Trump does not have any concrete opinions about the internal or external affairs of state. He mirrors the emotion and vibe of people that he has a conversation with and tells them what they want to hear. This is good for politicians who target gullible people. Even if they are fact checked, the confirmation bias will make the audience cheer for him.
Trump was much better for us than any democrat will ever be, apart from maybe Bernie.
That is one heck of a compliment.
Change title of thread to: September 23, 2021 : Trump & Glenn Beck exchange views about Gen. Faiz Hameed & Imran Khan.
http://instagr.am/p/CXP1BO-qecy/Well there you are. No wonder they wanted him gone......Deep state BS.
He invited Imran to Washington and Biden hasn't called.
He's old school and knows his stuff.
I'm hoping he wipes the floor with old biddy Biden.
Trump's strength is he is not beholden to the multitude of lobbies nearly half as much as most other Democrats and Republicans are. Trump can afford to make 'bold' decisions such as meeting Kim in North Korea by going to the border. And Trump has tapped into a basic American instinct to remove from the world's entanglements, eschewing wars and conflicts. I am well aware that he often followed policies contrary to what his 'base' expected but then no American President can truly make independent decisions as of now.Trump does not have any concrete opinions about the internal or external affairs of state. He mirrors the emotion and vibe of people that he has a conversation with and tells them what they want to hear. This is good for politicians who target gullible people. Even if they are fact checked, the confirmation bias will make the audience cheer for him.