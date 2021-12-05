Ex UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Who Was Booked for Rape Converts to Hinduism

Waseem Rizvi’s brother and mother disown him

On March 11 Waseem Rizvi, filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

Days after the former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf board Waseem Rizvi moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran, claiming they promote violence, his younger brother Zaheer Rizvi said his family has ousted him years ago.“He (Waseem Rizvi) has gone mad. Neither I, nor my sister or my mother hold any relations with him now. We ended it three years ago,” said Zaheer Rizvi, in a video statement.He further said that Waseem is committing a grave sin and alleged that he doesn’t practice fasting, praying etc. “There have been many attacks on the Quran in the past and there has been the insistence that Allah will help himself. Not even a nukta (dot) will be removed from Quran,” Zaheer added.