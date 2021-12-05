What's new

Ex UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Who Was Booked for Rape Converts to Hinduism

HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
1ndy said:
Waseem Rizvi’s brother and mother disown him
On March 11 Waseem Rizvi, filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.



Days after the former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf board Waseem Rizvi moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran, claiming they promote violence, his younger brother Zaheer Rizvi said his family has ousted him years ago.

“He (Waseem Rizvi) has gone mad. Neither I, nor my sister or my mother hold any relations with him now. We ended it three years ago,” said Zaheer Rizvi, in a video statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371022763318599685

He further said that Waseem is committing a grave sin and alleged that he doesn’t practice fasting, praying etc. “There have been many attacks on the Quran in the past and there has been the insistence that Allah will help himself. Not even a nukta (dot) will be removed from Quran,” Zaheer added.
 
Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

Feb 22, 2014
BTW which caste did he get by converting?

He was hindu before, He was the one who wanted to remove several verses from Quran.

It is better for him to adopt Hinduism, Tariq Fateh should learn something from him
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Sulman Badshah said:
BTW which caste did he get by converting?

He was hindu before, He was the one who wanted to remove several verses from Quran.

It is better for him to adopt Hinduism, Tariq Fateh should learn something from him
Heard since he was a self proclaimed syed so that is why he was offered brahmin status for that
 
