Ex- TTP Militants singing Pakistan National Anthem Before Pakistan Army in Waziristan

Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

Faqirze said:
Yeah this is definitely going to backfire lmao
alee92nawaz said:
Don't feed snakes.
Riz said:
Why these scumbags even alive ??
These guys surrendered and are being reintegrated into society. Their humans too who were brainwashed and made mistakes and realized their mistakes so surrendered. They are ex ttp foot soldiers not some commanders who have many crimes on their hands. Many of these guys had no choice and were forced to join ttp by their family or tribe. After all their Pakistani citizens and Muslims so they deserve a second chance.
 
Baloch Pakistani said:
Yes it is, but one should never underestimate the evil of ego. So avoid hurting that If one has surrendered voluntarily. There was no need of releasing such a video. Anyways its my opinion, they must know better.
Maybe its leverage, so if they rejoin in the future then they can release the video and make them think they are double agents?
 
Inception-06 said:
Not funny ,, Pakistan needs to help these people they are Muslims brothers who have gone astray they need education, jobs health service etc.. what is the point killing each other we are not their enemies, it just reminds me when there was war in Syria you had different Muslims fighting each other for a special reasons guess what they even got help from Israel.
So we can change the world by showing empathy towards humanity.
Let’s do it for Pakistan.
 
jamesisi said:
Not funny ,, Pakistan needs to help these people they are Muslims brothers who have gone astray they need education, jobs health service etc.. what is the point killing each other we are not their enemies, it just reminds me when there was war in Syria you had different Muslims fighting each other for a special reasons guess what they even got help from Israel.
So we can change the world by showing empathy towards humanity.
Let’s do it for Pakistan.
you idiot what do you think they are doing with them in this camp ? Without mercy they would have been dead and singing and learning Pakistan national anthem is not transforming our country into Syria, totally emotional and out of context what you have written, but you aren’t alone, enjoy I will post more in future, may be next time where they have to dance peacefully ! Or would you like to see how they cut the heads of Pakistani soldiers. What you want, that we surrender in front of them and apologise ?
 
