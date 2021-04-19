What's new

Ex-Tesla Engineer [Cao Guangzhi] Admits To Downloading Code, Settles Suit

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Country
United States
Location
United States
Took a long time but he has now admitted downloading the entire Tesla AutoPilot source code before joining Xiaopeng Motors

www.law360.com

Ex-Tesla Engineer Admits To Downloading Code, Settles Suit - Law360

A former Tesla Inc. engineer has admitted to downloading proprietary Autopilot source code to his personal account, and has agreed to pay the company an undisclosed sum to settle its trade secrets lawsuit, the parties said in a joint bid for dismissal filed in a California federal court.
Screen Shot 2021-04-18 at 4.37.19 PM.jpg

pandaily.com

Tesla Settles Two-year IP Dispute with Former Engineer Cao Guangzhi, Who Allegedly Brought Tesla Data to XPeng - Pandaily

Tesla says in its case settlement statement from 16 April, officially ending the two-year lawsuits against its former employee Cao Guangzhi, who briefly joined XPeng as engineer after servicing Tesla for two years.
pandaily.com pandaily.com
 
