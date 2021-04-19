Ex-Tesla Engineer [Cao Guangzhi] Admits To Downloading Code, Settles Suit

Ex-Tesla Engineer Admits To Downloading Code, Settles Suit - Law360 A former Tesla Inc. engineer has admitted to downloading proprietary Autopilot source code to his personal account, and has agreed to pay the company an undisclosed sum to settle its trade secrets lawsuit, the parties said in a joint bid for dismissal filed in a California federal court.

Tesla Settles Two-year IP Dispute with Former Engineer Cao Guangzhi, Who Allegedly Brought Tesla Data to XPeng - Pandaily Tesla says in its case settlement statement from 16 April, officially ending the two-year lawsuits against its former employee Cao Guangzhi, who briefly joined XPeng as engineer after servicing Tesla for two years.

