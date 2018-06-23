What's new

Ex-senator sentenced to two years in prison

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,964
-1
7,148
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ex-senator sentenced to two years in prison
Web Desk On Feb 17, 2021
Fake Degree Ex-Senator


BADIN: A sessions court sentenced on Wednesday former senator Yasmeen Shah to a prison term of two years in a fake degree case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on her. She was taken into custody following the pronouncement of the verdict and shifted to District Jail Hyderabad where she will serve her prison term.


Yasmeen Shah was found guilty of submitting a fake graduation degree when she was taking part in 2003-02 local government elections. Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza filed a petition against Yasmeen.
Earlier, a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by the then chief election commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan, had declared her Bachelor of Arts degree fake.

The former senator and her husband Ali Bux Shah aka Pappu Shah are considered influential couple of Badin.

arynews.tv

Fake degree: Ex-senator sentenced to two years in prison

BADIN: A sessions court sentenced on Wednesday former senator Yasmeen Shah to a prison term of two years in a fake degree case.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
+++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dubious
Over 2,700 candidates facing multiple charges
Replies
4
Views
1K
MBT 3000
M
B
Time for the US to Stop Ignoring Bangladesh
Replies
12
Views
614
Gandh brandi
Gandh brandi
SBUS-CXK
The United States war crimes in the whole world. But the hypocritical world remained silent.
Replies
5
Views
512
SBUS-CXK
SBUS-CXK
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
O
China wants a new world order. At the U.N., NGOs secretly paid cash to promote Beijing’s vision.
Replies
1
Views
427
zectech
zectech

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom