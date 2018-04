On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Police arrested a Chennai-based lawyer for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl on a train. The incident took place on Saturday when the girl was travelling from Kerala’s Thiruvanthapuram to Chennai. The accused lawyer, identified as KP Prem Ananth, was also a former BJP candidate from RK Nagar during 2006 Tamil Nadu polls. As per reports, the victim was sleeping in the middle berth of Trivandrum Express when the lawyer had touched her inappropriately. After the girl raised an alarm, the accused lawyer was arrested in Erode.



The accused lawyer was earlier in the news after he had received a ticket from BJP for the high-profile RK Nagar seat which was represented by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. As per reports, the accused had molested the minor girl on the night of April 21 between the Salem and Erode railway stations. As per police reports, the girl had screamed following which the family of the girl nabbed the accused and later handed over him to the police. Talking to NDTV, an investigating police officer said, “The child says the perpetrator had touched her breasts.”