Ex-resident of Nasla Tower dies of depression: Abad

1639834701360.png


An elderly woman, who was a former resident of 15-storey Nasla Tower, died after suffering from “sheer depression,” the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) said on Friday.

Shamim Usman, 65, was among scores of residents who were ordered by the Supreme Court to vacate their apartments in Nasla Tower so it could be demolished for partly encroaching upon the land meant for a service road.

The Abad said she was a retired employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and was suffering from depression after she had forced to vacate her flat in the multi-storey building last month.

“Shamim Usman resided in flat No 104 of Nasla Tower,” said a statement. She was a retired employee of PIA who had invested all her money earned through hard work and service benefits on retirement. She was in sheer depression after she and all residents of Nasla Tower were forced to leave their homes on the order of Supreme Court.”

The demolition of Nasla Tower is currently under way and a large numer of labourers are busy in razing the building.

Ex-resident of Nasla Tower dies of depression: Abad

She was a retired employee of PIA who had invested all her money and service benefits on retirement.
Inallilahe wa inna ilahe rajiyoun

No amount of compensation can help build homes, they can build houses or pyramids it won't matter.

Hope Ms. Usmans death is not politicised nor her familys sorrow.
 
A very sad moment, our CJP is only fixated on turning Karachi into rubble and destroying the homes of the poor. They are more pressing issues in the country than demolishing ordinary peoples HOMES.
 
Nothing to do with your political side or beliefs, I hardly get involved into the political debates or mud slinging with the exception of some humour. But you have had other members complaining about opening daily threads on Dollar /Rupee rates or minor social issues. Surely you can do better than copy pasting everything you see or read on Pakistani media.
 
