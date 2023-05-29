What's new

Ex PTI sheep marching toward Tareen group.

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
24,033
1
35,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
HAIDER said:
Start from 14th minute. Ishaq Khakwani, Tareen group spokesman.

Click to expand...
this is PML-Q 2.0 100% controlled by the junta.

Sources report that: Jahangir Khan Tarin is likely to announce his new political party in Lahore tomorrow alongside the lotas of PTI Asim Munir wants a hung parliament in the next elections so he can easily manoeuvre his extension case and keep control of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari as well. PML N shall be limited to being a small regional party according to the blueprint Asim Munir has placed the order to approach Altaf Hussain in London for track II rapprochement to utilitise him in urban areas of Sindh. Keep this message on record, my friends and enemies alike, and note the time and date!
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,607
22
10,733
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Ex-sheep are the new sheep, and with a very little chance of gaining power. You see: It is a 'business' in Pakistan [as elsewhere in the world] to be an MPA or an MNA. And as Imran's sun has DEFINITELY SET for at least next few years, the Ex-sheeps are trying to find some way to get back to power via PPP or PMLN or even some some PTI-Haqiqi.

I know things like that happen in poor countries but in this case the grand-ideals of PTI seem so much like a farce--because PTI was led by a psychopath who squandered untold millions of Pakistanis' wish for 'Tabdeeli' (change).

I don't think, in the annals of human history, you will find examples of the hopes of so many tens of millions, so dashed, so quickly, in such a short time frame, as being witnessed in Pakistan.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
32,282
14
33,338
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Meengla said:
The Ex-sheep are the new sheep, and with a very little chance of gaining power. You see: It is a 'business' in Pakistan [as elsewhere in the world] to be an MPA or an MNA. And as Imran's sun has DEFINITELY SET for at least next few years, the Ex-sheeps are trying to find some way to get back to power via PPP or PMLN or even some some PTI-Haqiqi.

I know things like that happen in poor countries but in this case the grand-ideals of PTI seem so much like a farce--because PTI was led by a psychopath who squandered untold millions of Pakistanis' wish for 'Tabdeeli' (change).

I don't think, in the annals of human history, you will find examples of the hopes of so many tens of millions, so dashed, so quickly, in such a short time frame, as being witnessed in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
They not new or ex , they are Designated sheep or Designated brainless hoard...
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
3,991
2
5,451
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
If true, another one of those chootiya projects.

The boomers never learn, do they.

As for PTI members jumping ship, they’d face the same backlash as Raja Riaz.
 
General Dong

General Dong

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
862
-3
1,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
They are stuck in the 90s, same playbook they have always used. Let's see how much support this new party enjoys, my guess is not much more than PDM lot
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jahangir Tareen completes initial homework to launch a new political party
Replies
0
Views
91
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI dissidents eye formation of 'new party'
2
Replies
19
Views
693
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
H
Jahangir Tareen announces support for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Salza
Salza
HAIDER
Jahangir Tareen group sees their demands being met
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Salza
Salza
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Long-standing ties with PML-N will continue: Jahangir Tareen
2 3
Replies
39
Views
3K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom