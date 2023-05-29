Ex PTI sheep marching toward Tareen group.

The Ex-sheep are the new sheep, and with a very little chance of gaining power. You see: It is a 'business' in Pakistan [as elsewhere in the world] to be an MPA or an MNA. And as Imran's sun has DEFINITELY SET for at least next few years, the Ex-sheeps are trying to find some way to get back to power via PPP or PMLN or even some some PTI-Haqiqi.



I know things like that happen in poor countries but in this case the grand-ideals of PTI seem so much like a farce--because PTI was led by a psychopath who squandered untold millions of Pakistanis' wish for 'Tabdeeli' (change).



I don't think, in the annals of human history, you will find examples of the hopes of so many tens of millions, so dashed, so quickly, in such a short time frame, as being witnessed in Pakistan.