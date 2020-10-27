Ex Pro Indian Kashmiri Parties Condemn the New Land Law as a Huge Betrayal and a Deceit.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 5,395
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
There is a sense of great anxiety among the ex pro Indian Kashmiri parties today.From Omar Abdullah , Mehboba Mufti and Sajjad Lone every single party leader who has representation in the Indian Occupied J and K assembly has spoken out, and termed it as a huge betrayal, deceit and a great land grab scheme by the Indian Govt to convert the Kashmiris as a minority.
The alliance of ex pro Indian parties have issued a strong statement below.
The alliance of ex pro Indian parties have issued a strong statement below.