Ex Pro Indian Kashmiri Parties Condemn the New Land Law as a Huge Betrayal and a Deceit.

Sep 26, 2018
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
There is a sense of great anxiety among the ex pro Indian Kashmiri parties today.From Omar Abdullah , Mehboba Mufti and Sajjad Lone every single party leader who has representation in the Indian Occupied J and K assembly has spoken out, and termed it as a huge betrayal, deceit and a great land grab scheme by the Indian Govt to convert the Kashmiris as a minority.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1321058180059648008
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1321015482544054273

The alliance of ex pro Indian parties have issued a strong statement below.
1603812634701.png
 
