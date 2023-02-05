What's new

Ex President and Ex COAS General Pervez Musharraf Passes Away

PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

DUBAI – Former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf has passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in UAE after a prolonged illness. The
Former chief of army staff and President Pervez Musharraf has passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in UAE after a prolonged illness.
Local media reports quoting his family members said the former four-star general succumbed to Amyloidosis. He was hospitalised for a couple of weeks due to a complication of his ailment, per reports.

Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation after the successful military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th CJCSC from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.


Former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Screenshot_2023-02-05-11-05-52-96.png


I still remember the 2006 Bajur attack US killed childrens and Forced pak army to accept responsibility
 
deX

deX

For sure:
inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
 
fatman17

fatman17

RIP 🙏
 
Jango

Jango

Mixed feelings about his legacy, but RIP to the man.

Now this would be a bit of a pickle for the govt. Do they give all the state protocol and formalities and accomodate a smooth process?
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

May Allah hold him accountable for the horrors he inflicted upon this country.
www.dawn.com

82 die as missiles rain on Bajaur: Pakistan owns up to strike; locals blame US drones

KHAAR (Bajaur), Oct 30: Eighty-two people were killed, 12 teenagers among them, in an air strike at a religious...
www.dawn.com
 
Clutch

Clutch

Hopefully all the dead souls he created by allowing American drones to bomb innocent people will drag him to the destination he deserves. May Allah be his judge now.
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

I liked the guy back in the days, he had a chance to fix many things for Pakistan and build dams that the politicians will never do. But he failed to accomplish so many things and instead like any other dictator kept engaged on finding ways to prolong his grip at the power.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Unfair
 
