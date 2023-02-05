Ex President and Ex COAS General Pervez Musharraf Passes Away

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79 DUBAI – Former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf has passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in UAE after a prolonged illness. The

Former chief of army staff and President Pervez Musharraf has passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in UAE after a prolonged illness.Local media reports quoting his family members said the former four-star general succumbed to Amyloidosis. He was hospitalised for a couple of weeks due to a complication of his ailment, per reports.Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation after the successful military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th CJCSC from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.