The (former) CNS Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi reveals in his farewell address that the PN is procuring 4 MILGEM Ada corvettes from Turkey. Delivery timeline is between 2023-2025.
The key takeaway is that design and engineering technology transfer will take place and the FIFTH (5th) ship will be the Jinnah-class frigate and will be Pakistan's first 'indigenously designed' frigate.
So it will not be 3 Ada + 1 Jinnah.
It will be the full order of 4 Ada and the Jinnah class will be a seperate spinoff class derived from the Ada.
Other key takeaways:
- PN has always operated with a maximum of 8-10 surface ships which causes severe operational problems and stretches the assetts to their limits
- To rectify this, the fleet expansion plan envisions a 50-ship Navy with 20 'large' surface vessels
- 4x Type 054A/P
- 4X MILGEM ADA
- 1x (for now) Jinnah-class (presently in design phase)
- 2x Yarmook-class 2300 ton corvettes
- 6x Yarmook-class variants with larger tonnage in contractual stage
- 20x Indigenous gunboats by 2025
- FAC(M) 4 - PNS Haibat to be commisioned by end of 2020
- 'Submarine design and production capability being acquired to make PN from a submarine operating Navy to a submarine-builder's Navy'
- 1x Yuan-class sub being acquired from China on gratis basis to enable smooth transition to Hangor class
- Under PN Aviation Vision promulgated in Nov 2017, 2 ATR MPAs inducted, 1 ATR MPA will join fleet next year
- 10x LRMPA (jets) are planned as replacement of P-3C. 'Commercial jet has been selected and will be retrofitted with avionics suite on ATR model'
- Contract for first LRMPA has been signed
- Contract for long range, high endurance UCAV with SATCOM capability has been signed
- PN Marines envisioned as a division-size force by 2030
- SSG(N) envisioned as a brigade-size force by 2023
- Local development of ship-based long range anti-ship and land attack P-282 ballistic missile 'in the hypersonic domain'
