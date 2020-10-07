Yasser76 said: This is a massive upgrade to the Navy, massive. 13 MPAs!!! The acqusition of a Yuan prior to Hangor class is a good move Click to expand...

Yarmook-class = Damen 2300 ton corvettesVariants of those corvettes are in contractual stage. They will be larger in tonnage i.e. more than 2300 tons and will be 6 in number. That is what he said. Check around 15:20Indeed it it.Admiral Abbasi has probably been a transformational leader for the Navy in that he essentially kicked off a major transformation across all domains of the force. Similar to what ACM Aman did for the PAF.And just as ACM Mujahid is continuing that transformation, here's to hoping that Admiral Niazi will do the same.This is going to be the decade of the Navy. The force will be virtually unrecognizable in 2030 from the state it was in back in 2009-2010.