The (former) CNS Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi reveals in his farewell address that the PN is procuring 4 MILGEM Ada corvettes from Turkey. Delivery timeline is between 2023-2025.
The key takeaway is that design and engineering technology transfer will take place and the FIFTH (5th) ship will be the Jinnah-class frigate and will be Pakistan's first 'indigenously designed' frigate.
So it will not be 3 Ada + 1 Jinnah.
It will be the full order of 4 Ada and the Jinnah class will be a seperate spinoff class derived from the Ada.

Other key takeaways:
  • PN has always operated with a maximum of 8-10 surface ships which causes severe operational problems and stretches the assetts to their limits
  • To rectify this, the fleet expansion plan envisions a 50-ship Navy with 20 'large' surface vessels
  • 4x Type 054A/P
  • 4X MILGEM ADA
  • 1x (for now) Jinnah-class (presently in design phase)
  • 2x Yarmook-class 2300 ton corvettes
  • 6x Yarmook-class variants with larger tonnage in contractual stage
  • 20x Indigenous gunboats by 2025
  • FAC(M) 4 - PNS Haibat to be commisioned by end of 2020
  • 'Submarine design and production capability being acquired to make PN from a submarine operating Navy to a submarine-builder's Navy'
  • 1x Yuan-class sub being acquired from China on gratis basis to enable smooth transition to Hangor class
  • Under PN Aviation Vision promulgated in Nov 2017, 2 ATR MPAs inducted, 1 ATR MPA will join fleet next year
  • 10x LRMPA (jets) are planned as replacement of P-3C. 'Commercial jet has been selected and will be retrofitted with avionics suite on ATR model'
  • Contract for first LRMPA has been signed
  • Contract for long range, high endurance UCAV with SATCOM capability has been signed
  • PN Marines envisioned as a division-size force by 2030
  • SSG(N) envisioned as a brigade-size force by 2023
  • Local development of ship-based long range anti-ship and land attack P-282 ballistic missile 'in the hypersonic domain'
 
> According to outgoing Naval Chief, Adm ZM Abbasi, PN has restructured its operational formations by raising Surface Task Force 1,2&3 at Karachi, Gwadar and Ormara.
> PN vision is to have a fleet of 50 ships with 20 major surface vessels. Current modernization projects are;
> 4 x Type-054AP are under construction
> 4 x MILGEM ships are under construction
> 1 x Jinnah-class Frigate construction
> Deal for 6 heavier Tonnage surface vessels to be concluded soon.
> PNS Tabook and PNS Haybat to join soon.
> 8 x Hangor-class subs under construction
> 1 x Yuan-class sub has been acquired from China for training purposes.
> 1 more Modernised ATR-72 ASW aircraft to join soon.
> 10 more jet aircraft for ASW role to be acquired as a replacement of P-3C Orions. Deal for 1 is concluded.
> Harba cruise missile being integrated.
> P-282+ ship-based long-range anti-ship and land-attack Ballistic missile under development.
> Deal for MALE UAVs underway.


Credits of Point writing : Khawaja Awais Usman


From 12:15 to onwards


 
Deal for six heavier tonnage surface vessels?? Is he in any way talking about 052Ds ? If he is then RIP IN....... also he said 4 MILGEM and 1 Jinnah class under construction... so is MILGEM and Jinnah a separate project? Or maybe OP listed them separately by mistake
 
Mustang-87 said:
He wasn’t referring to the yarmook class.
Yarmook-class = Damen 2300 ton corvettes
Variants of those corvettes are in contractual stage. They will be larger in tonnage i.e. more than 2300 tons and will be 6 in number. That is what he said. Check around 15:20

Yasser76 said:
This is a massive upgrade to the Navy, massive. 13 MPAs!!! The acqusition of a Yuan prior to Hangor class is a good move
Indeed it it.
Admiral Abbasi has probably been a transformational leader for the Navy in that he essentially kicked off a major transformation across all domains of the force. Similar to what ACM Aman did for the PAF.
And just as ACM Mujahid is continuing that transformation, here's to hoping that Admiral Niazi will do the same.

This is going to be the decade of the Navy. The force will be virtually unrecognizable in 2030 from the state it was in back in 2009-2010.
 
Fighting Falcon 01 said:
Deal for six heavier tonnage surface vessels?? Is he in any way talking about 052Ds ? If he is then RIP IN....... also he said 4 MILGEM and 1 Jinnah class under construction... so is MILGEM and Jinnah a separate project? Or maybe OP listed them separately by mistake
he said and i quote ”we are also inducting milgem class ships from turkey under this deal turkey will transfer complete design know how the fifth ship is under design phase and will be first frigate designed in pakistan“
 
