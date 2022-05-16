What's new

Ex PM Imran Khan wanted to recognize Israel: Ahmed Quraishi (Zionist)

Sainthood 101

I love how this guy is accusing others of being Zionists smh
Screenshot 2022-05-15 223919.jpg
 
Efforts are clearly being made to recognize Israel. New govt will most probably blame Imran Khan and claim that he had already made an agreement to recognize Israel and we are just abiding by the contract he made.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525968014075744256
Ahmed Qureshi has deep connections with establishment so you know where this lie is coming from atm...
Respect your opinion, but the guy is the dumbest person ever seen in the journalism world. He holds Pakistan responsible in an interview about the Taliban surge in Afghanistan on US radio channel before NATO exit. Look at his tweeter account, his flag, and next to the statue... is he Pakistani or working for someone else agenda ..... do we have some god damn patriots
 
Yes to those who are against truth and stand with lies and thieves it is a very loving statement that IK is a 'Yahoodi Agent'. For them, it does not matter which government is initiating the process including the PTV employee in it.

Lies have wings to spread fast but no feet to stand.

But the IK and the world say otherwise:

We cannot recognize Israel: Pakistani leader​

'Situation in Kashmir is exactly same situation in Palestine,' says Imran Khan​

Burak Bir, Havva Kara Aydın |07.01.2021

We cannot recognize Israel: Pakistani leader
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

ANKARA
The defining situation in Palestine is "exactly the same situation" in Indian-administrated Kashmir, Pakistan's prime minister said Wednesday, stressing that his country cannot recognize Israel and what Israel has done to Palestine.
In an interview with a Turkish television station, Imran Khan said there are two reasons why Pakistan cannot recognize Israel.
"The situation in Kashmir is exactly the same situation in Palestine. If we recognize Israel’s takeover of Palestine territories, then we also have to recognize what India has done in Kashmir, so we completely lose moral standing," he said.
On the second reason, which he prefaced with "much more importantly," he recalled Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan's policy regarding the issue, who said that unless injustice done to the people of Palestine is removed and unless the people of Palestine are given their homeland, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel.
Responding to a question on Islamophobia in the West, Khan said there are Western leaders who have exacerbated Islamophobia since they do not understand how Muslims feel about Prophet Muhammad and the Holy Quran.
Israel and the UAE signed a US-sponsored deal last September to normalize their relations, a move that was followed by Bahrain and Sudan and recently Morocco.
The normalization agreements have drawn widespread condemnations from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.
'Evolution of Islamophobia'
"I saw the evolution of Islamophobia in Western countries," he stated, referring to his education period in the UK.
Stressing the "gap of misunderstanding" between Muslim societies and Western societies on the Islamophobia issue, he said the Muslim leadership should have played a more active role in explaining how Muslims prioritize their religion, the holy book, and the prophet.
"We, heads of Muslim states, should stress on the world boards in the EU, UN, world forums, we should stress what the Muslim world feels for a prophet, and we should explain to them that please do not use freedom of speech and make caricatures of the prophet because it causes immense pain," he said, responding to a question on how Islamophobia would end in Western societies.
Touching on ties between Turkey and Pakistan, Khan recalled the "historical linkage" between the two countries and said they will not forget the support and help Turkey has given to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region in the Himalayas, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.
Since they were partitioned in 1947, New Delhi and Islamabad have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir.
Mentioning that his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is based on common values, he stressed that trade is one of the issues that the two countries could increase.
"Turkey has just become a force since Erdogan took power," Khan said, referring to the transformation of Turkey during Erdogan's time like Malaysia did with former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

We cannot recognize Israel: Pakistani leader

'Situation in Kashmir is exactly same situation in Palestine,' says Imran Khan - Anadolu Agency
Listen for IK's exact words on recognizing Israel from @02:33 onwards :

 
As long as they accept the two states formula, we should have no problem accepting Israel. In the event that Israel and Palestine resolve their issues and live in harmony, will we have any other issue to discuss?
 
The oldest trick to make dumber Pakistani's even dumber, Israel Hoo Haa Hoo Haa Evil evil bad bad Dajjal Dajjal when most of our Mullah's can put Dajjal put to shame.
 

