Ex-PM Imran Khan & Ary News CEO Salman Iqbal are Murderer of Journalist Arshad Sharif: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and ARY News CEO Salman Iqbal were linked to the murder of Arshad Sharif.
The interior minister's remarks came shortly after Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum and Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar addressed a press conference regarding the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and the events preceding that.
The minister stated that in hindsight the incident pointed to two individuals, the deposed premier and Salman Iqbal, both of whom “played a role in sending Arshad abroad”.
He said that the PTI-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had issued a threat alert for Arshad's life, adding that the journalist resided at a “disputed” farmhouse. He stated that the ownership of the farmhouse will also be revealed before the nation in a day or two.
The minister further said that Khurram Ahmed, the man driving the Sharif was in, was an employee of ARY. He maintained that important information about Khurram and Waqar Ahmed will also emerge in the next few days.
He reiterated that after the initial information, the evidence suggested that Imran and Salman were guilty. Sana emphasised that the involvement of anyone in the murder cannot currently be ascertained.
Commenting on Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that the PTI chief had become a “national nuisance” after being exposed by the DG ISI, and that the DG ISI’s press conference was a “shut up call” for Imran and his followers.
Sana further said that Imran’s attitude towards Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Bajwa oscillated.
“If the army chief refused to play a political role he is dubbed bad, but when he agrees with Imran then he is praised by him. When Gen Bajwa prioritises the institution over interests, he was called Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq, thief and traitor by Imran,” he remarked.
He also stated that Imran would deem those working in his favour as “patriots”, and those going against him as “thieves, bandits and traitors”.
He said the “extent of Imran's politics of hatred and division of the nation” highlighted his "mental depravity".
“Imran Khan has become a villain. Democracy cannot move forward because of his negative agenda,” he said.
He alleged Imran created the cypher “drama” in an effort to defeat the no-confidence motion against his government, but did not consider the “harm his games would cause to the people”.
Imran linked to Arshad Sharif's murder, claims Sana | The Express Tribune
Interior minister says involvement of anyone in journalist's murder cannot currently be ascertained
tribune.com.pk
بادی النظر میں ارشد شریف قتل کے تانے بانے عمران خان، سلمان اقبال کی جانب جاتے ہیں، وزیر داخلہ
عمران خان کی ذہنیت یہ ہے کہ آرمی چیف سیاسی کردار ادا کرنے سے انکار کرے تو وہ میر جعفر، میر صادق، جانور اور غدار ہے، رانا ثنااللہ
www.dawnnews.tv