Ex-pats "Now buy cars" tells PM

Last starfighter

Jun 16, 2018
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Pakistan's Imran Khan woos expat cash with car-buying, charity giving scheme
Initiative will help to buy cars in Pakistan and make charitable donations
FILES-PAKISTAN-FRANCE-KHAN-UNREST-BLASPHEMY.jpg

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a new payment system for expats so they can access loans, make charitable donations and invest from overseas. AFP
Pakistanis living abroad will be able to buy cars for relatives back home and make charitable donations under new digital schemes designed to tap the spending power of expatriates, Imran Khan's government said.

The prime minister said the country's diaspora, which includes about 1.6 million Pakistanis living in the UAE, was a key asset for the country and ministers were looking at innovative ways to harness their wealth.

Under two new schemes, overseas Pakistanis will be able to use newly introduced digital accounts to get financing to buy cars in Pakistan and will be able to donate to charities and the government's flagship social safety net scheme.

"Overseas Pakistanis have, over the years, kept our economy afloat," Mr Khan said after inaugurating the new scheme in the capital Islamabad on Thursday.

“We will innovate and brainstorm to tap overseas Pakistani's remittances,” the former cricketer said.

Mr Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreeik-e-Insaf (PTI) party last year launched digital bank accounts in an attempt to plug overseas Pakistanis into the nation's banking sector.

Bank officials at the time said they hoped the launch of the Roshan digital account would cut bureaucracy for expats and boost remittance flows into a country perennially short of foreign capital.

Account holders will be able to invest in the stock market, buy government debt and conduct basic banking services, officials said.

Since the launch, about 120,000 accounts were opened from 170 countries and received more than $1 billion in deposits, the government announced.

Faisal Javed Khan, a PTI senator, called the initiative a milestone.

The scheme, he said, was "a testament to faith that non-resident Pakistanis have in Pakistan and the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government”.

Under the car-financing scheme, account holders will be able to get vehicles “at very attractive terms" for loved ones in Pakistan.
Banks are offering conventional and Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7 per cent, with priority delivery,” the senator said.

Another scheme will streamline donations to charities and allow account holders to pay into Pakistan's Ehsaas welfare programme, which provides cash handouts to the poorest.

Mr Khan, who for years during his cricketing career was himself Pakistan's most high-profile expatriate worker, has often tried to woo the diaspora.

Pakistan's central bank this month announced that monthly remittances exceeded $2 billion for the past 10 months and hit a record $2.7bn in March.

Remittances helped to keep many families afloat while the country is being battered by the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers in Saudi Arabia send home the most, followed by those in the UAE, UK and US, bank figures show.

Yet expat workers often complain they are neglected or badly treated by the country's overseas missions.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our asset,” the prime minister said. “Our embassies, sadly, do not appreciate them that way.

“They are very special people for us. They live far from families and work hard day and night. My message to our embassies is to take care of them, of this overseas labour class."

He said he would launch an inquiry into complaints that officials at the embassy in Saudi Arabia had been demanding bribes from workers.

“I am launching a high-power inquiry into the complaints about the Saudi mission and we will give exemplary punishments and we will take strict action,” he said.
 
My-Analogous

My-Analogous

Feb 9, 2009
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia
Details about Car scheme?. Can someone give us complete info on that?
 
PakSword

PakSword

Dec 6, 2015
Pakistan
United Arab Emirates
Nopes.. I am not investing in Pakistan with the current judicial system. Sorry! I don't want to benefit the rich in Pakistan getting richer.

Also, there's no guarantee when PTI's government is overthrown and my foreign currency in the digital accounts is frozen by the new government and then used in buying expensive properties abroad by politicians, bureaucrats, judges etc, and I am returned with my money in Rupees at government's fixed rates.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

Nov 18, 2019
Pakistan
Pakistan
PakSword said:
Nopes.. I am not investing in Pakistan with the current judicial system. Sorry! I don't want to benefit the rich in Pakistan getting richer.

Also, there's no guarantee when PTI's government is overthrown and my foreign currency in the digital accounts is frozen by the new government and then used in buying expensive properties abroad by politicians, bureaucrats, judges etc, and I am returned with my money in Rupees at government's fixed rates.
Great to hear that you are alive Alhamdullilah. Where’ve you been bro ?
 
Hiraa

Hiraa

Oct 19, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
Ridicilous scheme. Make the big three mafia more richer. They sell 1st generations at exorbitant prices without any safety features.

Except gulf countries, overseas Pakistanis cannot wait to get place-of-stay passports/citizenship.

wallahi, pakistanis in Pakistan are trying their luck to leave. Unko roko ap. create jobs/opportunites for them. A livilble and clean space. Pakistani in Pakistan ke liye asani paida karo bhai. Who’d want to come back will do if they see things improve
 
koolio

koolio

Sep 5, 2006
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Wont be investing for the foreseeable future. with corrupt judiciary, stunted growth draculas going back to their old ways, loot as much as you can mantra is the norm.

This banana republic needs a new revolution to bring change.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
Pakistan
United Kingdom
El Sidd said:
Build roads first.

Mianwali has a serious problem it seems. Stunted growth
Didnt bau g make enough roads ? I mean so many roads that our roads are considered under utilised?
First put the scheme simply so I can understand.. 😶
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
Pakistan
United States
In current situation, doesn't look PTI is gonna win 2023 ..... I am not gonna send/invest money which would help to help PPP/PML(N)/TLP goons to be careless with their fiscal policies.
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Didnt bau g make enough roads ? I mean so many roads that our roads are considered under utilised?
Do not feed the CHIEF TROLL. he is here only to get his post count higher.
 
Invicta

Invicta

Mar 5, 2020
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
I concur with the consensus here, I too have decided to withdraw the money I had parked in Pakistan. With the current political scenario it is too much of a risk to hold money in these accounts. PTI should legislate further to give further guarantees that a change in government would not rob people of their savings.
 
