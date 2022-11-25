What's new

Ex-Pakistani minister Ch. Fawad Hussain clarifies Pakistan will end India as whole’ over Azad Kashmir remark

Pakistan’s former Federal minister and Imran Khan loyalist Fawad Hussain..

Wednesday, November 23, to offer veiled threats to India. Reacting to the Indian Army’s response on Azad Kashmir, Fawad claimed that his country would not take long to turn India into ‘Endia.’

In his unconscionable remark, the Pakistan politician asserted that if India attempted to reclaim Azad Kashmir, Pakistan would retaliate by putting an end to India.

fawad-tweet-Image-001-24112022.jpg


www.opindia.com

Pakistan politician Ch Fawad Hussain says he will turn India into 'Endia'

Pakistan's ex-Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry sought to scare India with dire consequences, but Indians mocked him instead
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
 

