Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets two options: 'Go into exile or face Army Act'

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets two options: 'Go into exile or face Army Act'​

The former prime minister, his party leader, and hundreds of his supporters have been booked under the stringent Army Act for the violent protest on May 9. Sources said Khan has consulted with his close party leaders on the offer he received.​

Saurabh Sharma

Saurabh Sharma
  Updated May 19, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been asked to either go into exile or face trial under the Army Act, India Today reported on Thursday. Khan has been given an offer by "powerful elements" to face Army Act charges and go to jail or go to London in exile, sources told India Today.
The former prime minister, his party leader, and hundreds of his supporters have been booked under the stringent Army Act for the violent protest on May 9. Sources said Khan has consulted with his close party leaders on the offer he received.
 
If the corrupt generals put him in jail using the army act that could cause mayhem across Pak. These generals and PDM are not loved by the population and more illegal crimes committed by them will create more enemies.
 
I actually hope that these senile generals do something crazy. Something that finally ignites the people.
 
This was the whole plan. But NS will wait until bloodbath starts. The PMLN has put everything in place. Nawaz Sharif will probably have his daughter or brother shot as part of his political ploy.
 

