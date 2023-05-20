Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets two options: 'Go into exile or face Army Act'​

Updated May 19, 2023, 12:28 AM IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran KhanFormer Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been asked to either go into exile or face trial under the Army Act, India Today reported on Thursday. Khan has been given an offer by "powerful elements" to face Army Act charges and go to jail or go to London in exile, sources told India Today.The former prime minister, his party leader, and hundreds of his supporters have been booked under the stringent Army Act for the violent protest on May 9. Sources said Khan has consulted with his close party leaders on the offer he received.