Ex-PAF F-86 Sabre goes on display at Indian Air Force Museum

Ex-PAF F-86 Sabre goes on display at Indian Air Force Museum
Published July 7, 2021 | By admin.

Ex-Pakistani Air Force Canadair CL-13B Sabre Mk. 6 (F-86E/M), 1606 that was one of the eleven Sabres that was left behind at Tejgaon, Dhaka after the 1971 war with India, which later went on to serve along with seven others in the newly formed Bangladeshi Air Force (BAF) till 1979 has been put up for display at Indian Air Force Museum in Palam. Sabre jet was gifted by the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) while celebrating Swarnim Vijay Diwas to mark 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh. Sabre jet was refurbished and repainted in India before it was displayed at the Indian Air Force Museum in Palam as War trophy.

Ex-PAF Sabre goes on display at Indian Air Force Museum – Indian Defence Research Wing

idrw.org idrw.org
 
