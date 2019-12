Ghosn faces a litany of criminal charges in Japan, including allegations that he understated his income for years and funneled $5 million of Nissan's money to a car dealership he controlled. He has repeatedly denied the charges against him and has claimed that his ouster and arrest were part of a conspiratorial plot to remove him from the global alliance he built.He said in his Tuesday statement that he has "not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution.""I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week," he added.The French government is also "very surprised" that Ghosn left Japan, French Secretary of State for Economy and Finance Agnès Pannier-Runacher told France Inter radio on Tuesday.Pannier-Runacher said Ghosn was "not above the law" and that "if a foreign citizen fled French justice we would be really angry."France previously provided consular assistance to Ghosn, a service Pannier-Runacher said was standard practice for all French citizens dealing with matters of justice in foreign countries. She would not say if the French government would continue to do so.[paste:font size="4"]Ghosn was initially detained in November 2018 and spent 108 days in a Tokyo jail cell before being released on bail in March. He returned to jail for a few weeks after being arrested again in April.Ghosn was released on bail again that month. Prosecutors had tried to reverse the decision, but their appeal was rejected by the court.As a condition of his bail, Ghosn was required to stay in Japan. His wife Carole Ghosn — who has traveled the world appealing to political leaders on behalf of her husband — has also said they were prohibited from talking to each other."To say that my husband's bail conditions are 'cruel and unusual' would be an understatement," she said in August.Ghosn did not explain in his statement Tuesday how he was able to reach Lebanon. CNN Business has reached out to Japan's justice ministry, the Tokyo prosecutor's office and the city's district court, but has not received any responses. The government, however, is closed for the week for the New Year holiday.