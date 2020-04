IslamabadFormer chief of naval staff admiral Muhammad Sharif passed away on Tuesday and was laid to rest with full military honours in Islamabad. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi including other retired and incumbent military officials attended the funeral prayer. According to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Sharif has the honor of being the first four-star admiral of the Pakistan Navy and he had also served as the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, the post in theory is the highest military position since the CJCSC is technically head of the three armed forces.