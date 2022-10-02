What's new

Ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiqui says LDA, police attacked Park View at Imran Khan’s behest

Says Punjab government wants to usurp lands of the poor through RUDA
1664733013760.png

Punjab ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiqui on Sunday said that the Punjab Police and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials stormed Park View Housing Society - owned by Aleem Khan - at the behest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that Imran Khan initially had ex-CM Usman Buzdar for doing corruption and now, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chairman and senior minister Aslam Iqbal is serving the purpose of his master.
He said that the strings of Aslam Iqbal are being pulled from Bani Gala which is why he attacked their housing society in broad daylight.

He said that the Punjab government wants to usurp lands of the poor through Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).
Siddiqui vowed that they would not leave the residents of Park View alone and approach supreme and high courts for justice.
Watch his complete press conference here:

Ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiqui says LDA, police attacked Park View at Imran Khan’s behest

