Ex-Israeli pilot: Our army is a terrorist organisation

Ex-Israeli pilot: 'Our army is a terrorist organisation run by war criminals'


A former Israeli Air Force pilot, Yonatan Shapira, has described the Israeli government and army as "terrorist organisations" run by "war criminals."

Captain Shapira who had resigned from the Israeli army in 2003 at the height of the Palestinian Second Intifada explained in an exclusive interview with Anadolu News Agency why he realized after joining the army that he was "part of a terrorist organisation".

I realised during the Second Intifada what the Israeli Air Force and Israeli military are doing are war crimes, terrorising a population of millions of Palestinians. When I realised that, I decided to not just leave but to organise other pilots that will publicly refuse to take part in these crimes,
he said.

"As a child in Israel, you are being brought up in very strong Zionist militaristic education. You don't know almost anything about Palestine, you don't know about the 1948 Nakba, you don't know about ongoing oppression," Shapira said.

OPINION: Do the Palestinians not have the right to defend themselves?

Ever since leaving the Israeli army, Shapira has launched a campaign that encouraged other military members to disobey orders to attack Palestinians.

The campaign has led 27 other army pilots to be discharged from their posts in the Israeli Air Force since 2003.

In the last week, Israeli warplanes have waged hundreds of airstrikes against the Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least 188 Palestinians including 55 children and 33 women and wounding 1,230 people.


Bla bla. Can he tell any criminal orders he was ordered to do during his service?
 
Y.S.'s bs has been discussed at PDF before:

There will be no Israel, in 10 years, says Henry Kissinger !!

Lots of people have hoped for the the destruction of modern Israel. Many have predicted it. Some have threatened it. Few a tried it. But Israel still exists and stands proud and strong among the community of nations. With time Israel will get stronger and more powerful and all those people who...
