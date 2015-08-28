What's new

Ex-ISI Major Amir with Startling revelations and Recollection of Past Events

Major Amir On Yesterday's Capital Talk Giving his Insights regarding All the recent events and his own Personal Experience how many events have led to whats happening now in Pakistan. He covers all the events that Includes:

* Soviet-Afghan era Events and Pakistan's part
* India's Involvement throughout the History
* How Karachi received its share of Terrorists and how situation is today.
* America's hand in creating a Rift between Pakistan and Iran and the Role of ISI


Certainly a must watch Interview!!!!!!!

 
A very condensed interview.
Definitely a must watch.But it is really painful that some renegade Pakistani's themselves are the biggest enemies of Pakistan.You guys are keeping India in check despite the support india is getting from Pakistan,i wonder what will be the scenario when whole nation will be united against the enemies of the Pakistan.Why can't all the traitors be eliminated in covert operations ?
 
A very condensed interview.
Definitely a must watch.But it is really painful that some renegade Pakistani's themselves are the biggest enemies of Pakistan.You guys are keeping India in check despite the support india is getting from Pakistan,i wonder what will be the scenario when whole nation will be united against the enemies of the Pakistan.Why can't all the traitors be eliminated in covert operations ?
Just wondering...what do i suppose to understand about your flag status??
 
A very condensed interview.
Definitely a must watch.But it is really painful that some renegade Pakistani's themselves are the biggest enemies of Pakistan.You guys are keeping India in check despite the support india is getting from Pakistan,i wonder what will be the scenario when whole nation will be united against the enemies of the Pakistan.Why can't all the traitors be eliminated in covert operations ?
Yeah, only Pakistan has traitors and no other country has this problem.
 

