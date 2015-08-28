Ex-ISI Major Amir with Startling revelations and Recollection of Past Events

Major Amir On Yesterday's Capital Talk Giving his Insights regarding All the recent events and his own Personal Experience how many events have led to whats happening now in Pakistan. He covers all the events that Includes:
* Soviet-Afghan era Events and Pakistan's part
* India's Involvement throughout the History
* How Karachi received its share of Terrorists and how situation is today.
* America's hand in creating a Rift between Pakistan and Iran and the Role of ISI
Certainly a must watch Interview!!!!!!!
* Soviet-Afghan era Events and Pakistan's part
* India's Involvement throughout the History
* How Karachi received its share of Terrorists and how situation is today.
* America's hand in creating a Rift between Pakistan and Iran and the Role of ISI
Certainly a must watch Interview!!!!!!!