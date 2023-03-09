What's new

Ex-ISI chief being investigated for corruption: Sanaullah

Ex-ISI chief being investigated for corruption: Rana Sana

Iftikhar A. Khan | Zulqernain Tahir Published March 9, 2023

<p>In this September 2021 file photo, ex-ISI chief General Faiz Hameed gestures while speaking to reporters during a visit to Kabul. — Photo provided by Naveed Siddiqui</p>

In this September 2021 file photo, ex-ISI chief General Faiz Hameed gestures while speaking to reporters during a visit to Kabul.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Former spy chief retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid is being investigated for alleged corruption, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed, while his party leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif called for the retired general’s court martial over his alleged role in bringing down her father’s government and implicating both her and Nawaz Sharif in NAB cases.
Meanwhile, Gen Hamid also seemed to break his silence over the fresh wave of allegations being levelled against him — by the PML-N in general and Ms Sharif in particular — when he told a journalist that it is the army chief who calls the shots in the military.
In a press conference on Wednesday, the interior minister said that a probe was underway against the ex-Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) boss and his brother over alleged corruption and accumulating assets beyond means. However, he said it would be premature to say anything further at this stage.
When it was pointed out that any probe into assets beyond means would fall in the domain of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the law minister said an investigation was already under way.
Maryam demands court martial of retired Lt Gen Faiz Hamid; former spy chief claims COAS was 'calling the shots', not him
“When something surfaces, you will be informed,” he told the questioner.
Separately, in an interview with a newly-launched digital news outlet, Ms Sharif demanded strong action against the former ISI DG for his role in getting her and her father convicted in NAB corruption references in 2017.

Unlike her arch-rival Imran Khan, who is demanding the court martial of the previous army chief, Ms Sharif stopped short of seeking any major punitive action against retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying that as of now, she wanted to make an example of Gen Hamid.
“I had spoken against Gen Hamid in court when he was the sitting ISI chief for his alleged involvement in getting me and Nawaz Sharif punished. I had evidence against him,” she said, referring to former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s claims that the spy agency tried to prevail on him to issue a verdict of their liking.

When asked to comment on the PML-N leader’s demand for Gen Hamid’s court martial for his alleged unconstitutional acts, Rana Sanaullah said that this was a matter for GHQ to decide.
“Politicians make demands and express their viewpoint,” he said, explaining that a court martial of a former military officer does not fall within the jurisdiction of civil authorities.
Later, senior journalist Kamran Khan claimed in a tweet that the former ISI chief had reached out to him and provided a response to the allegations being levelled by Ms Sharif.



According to the journalist, Gen Hamid argued that in 2017-18, he was simply a major general in the army and asked whether, under military discipline, a lone officer could topple the government.
He was also quoted by Mr Khan as saying that it is the chief of army staff who has the final say, and that all the major decisions — seemingly a reference to Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification and subsequent imprisonment — were taken by the courts.
Unhappy with uncle Shehbaz?
During the interview, Ms Nawaz also opened up about the episode of her arrest from Lahore airport in 2018, saying that she still had regrets over the fact that a rally led by her uncle, incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif, could not reach the airport in time, before she and her father were arrested.

When asked who would be her party’s pick for the slots of prime minister and finance minister if they win the next general elections, Ms Sharif smiled but refrained from answering.
This is not the first time Ms Sharif has been critical of her uncle and his government.
In February, she openly distanced herself from the ‘mini-budget’ introduced by the PML-N-led government at the Centre, saying that: “This coalition government of nine parties is not our government.”
Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2023
 
In a way it’s good.

Let them turn against each other.

But if you think analytically, this is all a facade. The PDM are positioning themselves as anti establishment to get brownie points.

They can’t get their hands on Bajwa as he was instrumental in getting Nawaz Sharif and Salman Shahbaz out of Pakistan.
 
Is Asim doing it for PMLN or himself.. ? I am sure to save his and his buddy's skin.. Perhpas, he can throw dirty hary under the bus too, using this precedence.
 
I think the push is to have Military Assets join PTI

The trend against General Faiz (r) is only to make it "Appear" there is tension between groups


Create a false pretext of a Military person equal to Imran Khan and then have them join PTI
remove Imran Khan from mix and General (r) becomes head of PTI



President is Pervaiz Ilahi already (Who has generally soft tendencies with Military)
In last tweet of of Kamran Khan, Faiz said to Mariam contact COAS not me. Cuz COAS is the ultimate power and decision taker. But, Mariam remove Bajwa name from the " Gang of 5" and add a name of judge who never part of any PMLN case bench.

Basically she is trying to make a failed bayania against Judges and military. To prove herself the poor victim. Who used frying pan ....
 
Yeh kutay biliya kisi bhi former army, isi chief ka kuch nahi bigarr saktay,
inn ki auqaat hoti to musharraf ka kuch bigarr letay, jis ne laat mar ker taklay ko nikala tha
 
You are dealing with counter intelligence folks they know how to twist stories

  • PTI Leadership is Imran Khan


General Faiz has been a rather "mysterious" figure


a) Did nothing for PTI
b) Bajwa and Faiz were seen holding hands at wedding of one of their children
c) When government was toppled General Faiz was no figure
d) When past illegal action was done on Citizen of Pakistan General Faiz was positioned in those areas


For Military they would really like a Military (ex) to be head of PTI

a) NAB run by Military head (retired)
b) Insert PTI head who is ex Military , to Suppliment Pervaiz Ilahi


There has been growing news of Possible Assination attempt on Imran Khan in recent time
my views are in context of that



The on going love hate talk about General Faiz is just that , Prop him up as Villan to PML and then of course he will say


OH I have decided to join PTI I have seen the light
 
Every general is corrupt and need to be investigated , bajwa was biggest corrupt then faizu , and hafiz whiskey is more corrupt then faizu and bajwu :lol: in sab ko phansi do bagair investigation k :lol:
 
PTI fanboys saying this is something good :lol:

Nothing that comes from this filth called as noon league is good. Nothing

Yeh aab e zam zam sai naha k bhi aa jaye nothing good is going to come out of them
 

