Ex-ISI chief being investigated for corruption: Sanaullah

PTI Leadership is Imran Khan

You are dealing with counter intelligence folks they know how to twist storiesGeneral Faiz has been a rather "mysterious" figurea) Did nothing for PTIb) Bajwa and Faiz were seen holding hands at wedding of one of their childrenc) When government was toppled General Faiz was no figured) When past illegal action was done on Citizen of Pakistan General Faiz was positioned in those areasFor Military they would really like a Military (ex) to be head of PTIa) NAB run by Military head (retired)b) Insert PTI head who is ex Military , to Suppliment Pervaiz IlahiThere has been growing news of Possible Assination attempt on Imran Khan in recent timemy views are in context of thatThe on going love hate talk about General Faiz is just that , Prop him up as Villan to PML and then of course he will sayOH I have decided to join PTI I have seen the light