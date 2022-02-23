Ex interior minister and senator of PPPP Rehman Malik dead

Former interior minister Rehman Malik passes away Rehman Malik was under treatment for post-Covid lungs complications at a private clinic in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik died in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 70, Dunya News reported.As per details, Rehman Malik was shifted to a private clinic in Islamabad on February 1 for treatment of post-Covid lungs complications where he breathed his last on Wednesday.According to sources, Rehman Malik had recently recovered from coronavirus but his health suddenly deteriorated on February 1 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Sources said that Rehman Malik has developed serious complications of the lungs due to coronavirus.On a personal note (you will never be missed)