What's new

Ex interior minister and senator of PPPP Rehman Malik dead

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik died in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 70, Dunya News reported.

As per details, Rehman Malik was shifted to a private clinic in Islamabad on February 1 for treatment of post-Covid lungs complications where he breathed his last on Wednesday.

According to sources, Rehman Malik had recently recovered from coronavirus but his health suddenly deteriorated on February 1 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Sources said that Rehman Malik has developed serious complications of the lungs due to coronavirus.

dunyanews.tv

Former interior minister Rehman Malik passes away

Rehman Malik was under treatment for post-Covid lungs complications at a private clinic in Islamabad
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

On a personal note (you will never be missed)
 
Click to expand...
L

Last starfighter

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2018
1,058
-3
862
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
AZMwi said:
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik died in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 70, Dunya News reported.

As per details, Rehman Malik was shifted to a private clinic in Islamabad on February 1 for treatment of post-Covid lungs complications where he breathed his last on Wednesday.

According to sources, Rehman Malik had recently recovered from coronavirus but his health suddenly deteriorated on February 1 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Sources said that Rehman Malik has developed serious complications of the lungs due to coronavirus.

dunyanews.tv

Former interior minister Rehman Malik passes away

Rehman Malik was under treatment for post-Covid lungs complications at a private clinic in Islamabad
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

On a personal note (you will never be missed)
Click to expand...
Why didn't he go to the UK or USA for his treatment , like the rest of them
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
601
0
852
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Last starfighter said:
Why didn't he go to the UK or USA for his treatment , like the rest of them
Click to expand...
Last time i checked Sindh province is their safe heaven which has its own laws and writ of the federal government does not work there. So i ask u this question, do they need to go to UK or USA when they got entire sindh province under their control??
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Saudi interior minister, Sheikh Rashid discuss regional security situation
Replies
10
Views
433
GumNaam
GumNaam
ghazi52
Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female judge of Supreme Court
2
Replies
27
Views
533
One_Nation
O
ghazi52
Ishaq Dar conveys his willingness to take Senate oath virtually from UK.
2
Replies
24
Views
571
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
Tomcats
Malik Riaz & the art of the deal (Dawn investigation)
Replies
1
Views
636
Tomcats
Tomcats
I
Cynthia’s plea against Rehman Malik dismissed
Replies
4
Views
331
Shehr Abbasi
Shehr Abbasi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom