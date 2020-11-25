Ex-IDF General Warns: Iran Laying Deadly Trap for Israel

pure, unadulterated ... Bull$h!t

Shazib8765 said: He isn't completely exageraating, although Israel's military setup is quite strong it still won't be able to hold attacks from every side, and her neighbors have always been preparing for such attacks. Click to expand...

Trying play the victim! Typical of a sniveling little zionist state, which has nuclear weapons and points the finger at a state that has neither nuclear weapons or an air force as powerful as israel's. That's what you call "Attacks from which neighbors?Iraq? .... it's been destroyed twice by wars perpetrated by zionist slave states, america, britain, france.Libya? .... reduced to rubble.Syria? .... balkanized and infiltrated by Western Bloc trained street muts like ISIS, Nusra Front and etc.Yemen? .... pulverized by the coward Najdi-Sauds with their Zionist Western Bloc supplied weapons.Najdi-Emaraat? .... They sold out, recognized israel and are now chummy, chummy with them.Turkey? .... recognized israel in 1949, has had deep military, business and social ties with israel to date!Najdi-Sauds? .... they have been secretly forging an alliance with israel, to fight Iran. And they too will recognize israel very soon.Najdi-Bahrain? .... Too tiny to pose any threat to Israel.Egypt? ..... Recognized israel a while back, and would not make any such moves on israel, because they are Najdi-Sauds payroll.Kuwait? .... Really? The country that got invaded by Iraq, can't possibly fight israel.Azerbaijan? .... Supply 40% of israel's Oil imports. Recognized israel back in the 1990s.Sudan? .... Split in half, and now has recognized israel, under orders of their Najdi-saud masters.So who? ... oh tiny zionist israel, armed with nukes, f-35s, drones and an infinite american tax-payer funding ... do you actually face a threat from?Iran? ... Does not have an air force even 5% as powerful as yours, israel. Iran doesn't have nukes either, israel. Nor does Iran have allies like america, britain, france, to continuously pour billions of dollars, pounds and euros into keeping your illegitimate status as a state, alive and kicking. Instead Iran has been hammered by punishing economic sanctions. So what pathetic bull$h!t are you crying out about, israel?You (israel) sound like the boy who cried wolf. One day your lies will come to an end, and a army wolves Blackflags shall come to annihilate your wretched, lying, murdering kind.in-sha-Allah!