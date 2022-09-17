Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim disowns ‘controversial’ affidavit

O noon walo is ko payment ki akhri qist nhn pay ki kia?



Kar do yar becharay ko payment...is nay aur is kay bete nay apnay aap ka kabara nikal lia national TV par, and this is how you are going to diswon them?



Ab kdhr hai Maryam and the rest of the N league jo us waqt to 10 press conferences kartay thay, that this is an ex CJ writing an affidavit. Bas, yehi auqat thi affidavit ki?



Yeh sahi hai...aik jhoota affidavit likho paisay lay kar, us par aik media campaign chalao for a month on all news channels, then a few months later you can easily apologize and disown the affidavit, and the apology just becomes a byline.