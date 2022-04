ex- FATA / Tribal Districts Development, News and Updates

Published: December 23, 2015

December 24, 2015PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said here Wednesday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would constitute a committee to suggest reforms for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).Talking to reporters after holding a meeting with Fata parliamentarians at the Chief Minister’s House, he also demanded separate financial package for development projects in Fata.The PTI chairman assured the tribal parliamentarians that the committee would meet elected representatives, local elders and people from different walks of life and take their input regarding reforms in Fata before finalising its recommendations.The PTI chief advised the authorities to launch development projects in Fata according to the people’s requirements. He said the projects should be in phases so that long lasting outcomes can be achieved.He urged the federal government to repeal the 110 years old Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and grant equal rights to the people of Fata. He also supported merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and suggested that the integration should be done gradually to avoid any mismanagement.However, Imran Khan also stressed that any decision about Fata should be taken keeping in view the aspirations of its people. He said the tribal people have to decide whether they wanted Fata to become a separate province, merge into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or maintain the status quo.Earlier, a group of Fata parliamentarians called on Imran Khan and discussed the problems being faced by the tribal people. They also talked about the need for reforms in Fata.Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly from Khyber Agency, Shah Jee Gul Afridi said the Fata parliamentarians had rejected the recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz-headed committee constituted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “Now are looking towards the opposition parties for support,” he added.He argued that a particular group of people is against Fata reforms. He said that some people in Fata still have reservations about the steps being taken by the government for the progress of the tribal areas.A file photo of a map of FATA. PHOTO: FileThe Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) are a legacy of Pakistan’s colonial past and are decades overdue for reform. Innumerable promises have been made to the effect that reform was on the horizon, and most of them remain unfulfilled. The tribal areas remain one of the least developed and underprivileged of all the lands under the wing of the federal government, and years of neglect have allowed extremism to take hold in parts of Fata, with results that are evident in the casualty figures coming out of Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Now, another attempt at reform is in the offing, but it appears flawed from the outset.The prime minister has formed a special committee to make recommendations for Fata reform via the convention of jirgas made up of tribal elders in order to determine the status of the region. The committee has five members, none of them hailing from Fata, and will initially tackle two of the seven tribal agencies, and will visit them “before December 31”. There is already a disconnect. At least two senators from Fata say they were unaware of the formation of the committee and had not been informed or consulted, an oversight unlikely to foster future productivity, never mind trust.None of the three options being considered is easy. The creation of a new province from the seven agencies, a merging with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) or thirdly administration by K-P as ‘PATA’ — an arrangement that may probably be doomed from the outset was it ever to become a reality. The committee is apparently going to “consult with all stakeholders”, but has fallen at the first hurdle in that respect, and given the very divided nature of the seven agencies, any sort of consensus as to future shape and administration is going to be hard to achieve. Whatever comes out of the work of the committee has to be a reflection of the will of the diverse peoples of Fata, and anything less will be yet another broken promise and seen as yet another betrayal — and clearly there needs to be better communication even before the committee sets foot outside the federal capital.General Raheel Sharif, K-P Governor Mahtab Ahmed Khan and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman wave to the players during the inaugural ceremony of Fata Youth Festival at Qayyum Stadium. PHOTO: INPPESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif said on Wednesday that overall law and order had significantly improved and the country was heading towards attainment of peace and stability.Inaugurating the First Governor Fata Youth Festival at Qayyum Stadium, the COAS said the nation had been fighting terrorism for long. “The journey to achieve successes will continue in the form of operation Zarb-e-Azb,” he said.The successes are being achieved following sacrifices rendered by the tribal people, Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies and the entire nation, he said.He said the improving law and order had paved the way to the launch of projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor.General Raheel Sharif said the youth from Fata was fully equipped with all the capabilities and efforts were in hand to provide them ample opportunities so that they could play their role in the development of the country in general and their area in particular.The COAS said to achieve the goal Pakistan Army had opened a chain of educational institutions inclusive of cadet colleges for the students of the area.He said promotion of technical education and offering youth employment scheme were part of these efforts.General Raheel Sharif pointed out that Pakistan Army had assisted Fata Secretariat in the promotion of sports in the area. As part of these efforts he announced to set up a sports stadium in Khyber Agency. A modern sports complex would also be established in North Waziristan, he added.He assured that the Pakistan Army would never let the nation down. Later, he formally announced the opening of the First Fata Youth Festival.The festival will feature different traditional and cultural events along with food festivals, art and antique exhibitions.In addition, 30 sports events – including basketball, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics tournaments – will be organised.Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan said the event will help promote positive activities among the youth of the tribal belt. At least 1,785 players will participate in the festival. Besides, a mushaira will also be held. Although most of the activities will be held at the stadium, some events would take place in Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand agencies.Gen Raheel Sharif speaks with tribal elders in North Waziristan. PHOTO: INPRAWALPINDI:Thirty-eight per cent of tribesmen – officially designated as temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) – have been repatriated to their homes in five tribal regions after terrorists had been flushed out from the areas that were earlier infested with militants, according to figures released by the military on Saturday.“Of the 291,827 displaced families, 108,503 have returned to their homes,” the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement. Giving the breakdown, the military said 15% TDPs each returned to North and South Waziristan agencies, 35% to Kurram, 34% to Orakzai, and 78% to Khyber Agency.Army chief General Raheel Sharif visited North Waziristan on Saturday and spent the day with troops and tribespeople. He was satisfied with the pace of rehabilitation in the tribal areas. “He directed all concerned to ensure a dignified return of the TDPsto a better built and rehabilitated area,” according to the ISPR.The army chief was briefed by the formation commander on progress in Operation Zarb-e-Azb, IBOs and repatriation of the TDPs. Appreciating the progress, Gen Raheel vowed to continue military operations until all terrorists were eliminated.Operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched in mid-July, last year, in which, according to military figures, over 3,400 terrorists have been killed and their 837 hideouts destroyed thus far. Their command and control centre, communication network and bomb-making factories have been decimated.While talking to troops, the army chief “commended all officers and soldiers for their courage, determination and spirit of sacrifice in the war against terrorism”. Appreciating the hard work of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies, Gen Raheel said terrorists’ networks and their linkages were being unearthed across the country and this nexus would be broken at all costs to bring enduring peace.More than 13,200 intelligence-based operations have been carried out across the country over the past 18 months in which 183 hardcore terrorists have been killed and 21,193 arrested.The army chief, who also interacted with tribal elders and TDPs, assured them that the army would stay in the region until the resettlement of the TDPs was completed.The tribal elders paid rich tribute to the army for successful operations, and affirmed that with the army’s help, terrorists would never be allowed to return to the region.The army chief also inaugurated 110-bed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mir Ali, which has been equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. The army chief also inaugurated 110-bed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mir Ali, which has been equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. He appreciated army engineers for their dedicated efforts in executing quality construction work.To enhance education standards and help locals benefit from the emerging economic opportunities, gen Raheel announced construction and opening of a cadet college around Mir Ali for children of Waziristan.