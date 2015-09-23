ex- FATA / Tribal Districts Development, News and Updates

Skills Development
Youth from FATA are being given vocational training pertaining to various sectors, trades, and technologies. This training is being given to FATA youth in reputed training institutes of Pakistan. On completion of training, industries and service organization are being contacted to help the youth get jobs. Uneducated and semi-literate youth from FATA are being placed as interns in various industries all over the country. After completion of the training period, these youth are trained enough to get jobs in the same or other industries.
In this regard, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan has announced to increase the number of trainees to 10,000 FATA youth in each financial year. He said that training in different trades to FATA youth would help minimize the unemployment and uplift the living standard of FATA people. FATA Youth are informed through media and other channels to apply for these training courses. The training courses are being held in prestigious Skill Training institutes throughout the country in various trades.
So far, 23501 FATA boys and 18852 women have been trained in various institutes and Skills Centers.
Industries Sector
Industries are driven by comparative advantage, with adequate incentives and favorable regulatory environment. Yet Pakistan remains at a comparative disadvantage while FATA is at comparative disadvantage in relation to the rest of Pakistan.
Industrial activity in FATA is restricted primarily to small owner-financed units, operating without government oversight. According to an estimate FATA currently have around 1800 industrial units which mainly include stone processing, Marble, weaving and Hunting & Sporting arms in cluster form and scattered units of PVC pipes, flour mills, furniture, sweet, confectionaries and cement pipes. Service entities dealing mainly in trading, distribution, retailing, custom clearance and transportation are also operating through the length and breadth of FATA. However, poor infrastructure, shortage of skilled labour, power shortages, locational disadvantage, absence of lending, security concerns and on top of all absence of Regulatory Framework is causing not only deterrence to investment in FATA but incurring high cost of doing business. Industrial development in FATA occupies high priority in FATA sustainable plan. The overall strategic objective is to create employment opportunities and economic uplift of the people and area and create value addition to the available natural and human resource.
The main elements of the strategy to promote industrial growth in FATA are envisioned as:
•Development of required infrastructure and Industrial Estate to attract investors;
•Work on a legal frame work with the aim to establish a well-defined regulatory regime with the consultation of local people for formulating laws to create a conducive investment climate;
•Focus on the industries processing locally available raw materials;
•Establish a knowledge base regarding investment opportunities, cost of doing business, marketing prospects and export options for investors.
Small Dams
FATA region is located in the arid & semi arid zone, which receives scarce precipitation. This is leading to low surface run off & low water table. In this region, most of the house-holds depend on Agriculture & Live stock, however only 7% of the total area is cultivable out of which 44% is irrigated & the remaining land is rain fed. For prosperity of the region it is necessary to develop the water sector by harnessing & arresting of flood flows through small storage reservoirs. With construction of small dams, irrigation water will be made available to small patches of land & the recharging of water table in the area will be improved.
In this region Irrigation of small patches of land along the natural streams was practiced by construction of temporary diversion bunds to the flows (Flood & Perennial where available), besides irrigation from natural springs. After the introduction of lifting devices, the irrigation was flourished, but due to unbalance with-drawls of sub-surface water, the water table depleted in the region and also due to high operational cost, and low electricity voltage approximately 50% of the tube-wells are reportedly dis-functional.
Keeping in view the above situation, FATA DA has initiated a number of Small Dams projects. Almost 50% of the Authority funds are allocated to this important sector. In the initial stage, feasibility studies of various dam sites were carried out and those found feasible in all respects have been under taken for construction. Feasibility studies and construction of dams are being carried out simultaneously. A summary of the sector, is given below, whereas details of projects can be seen from respective links in the project profile.
In the recent past, FATA DA has completed the following five dams which irrigate about 3825 acres of land.
•Dargai Pal Small Dam, SW Agency (688 Acres Command Area)
•Dandy Small Dam, NW Agency (2000 Acres Command Area)
•Zao Small Dam, Khyber Agency (250 Acres Command Area)
•Motto Shah Small Dam, Mohmand Agency (627 Acres Command Area)
•Sheen Kach Small Dam, FR Tank (260 Acres Command Area)
Work on the following dams is in progress. Details of these projects can be seen in the projects profile.
•Raghagan Small Dam, Bajaur Agency (3700 Acres Command Area)
•Gandao Small Dam, Mohmand Agency (Drinking Water for a population of 22000 persons)
•Kand Small Dam, North Waziristan Agency (716 Acres Command Area)
The following projects have recently been approved by the competent forums and further process has been initiated to start work at the earliest:
•Chao Tangi Small Dam, SW Agency (1762 Acres Command Area)
•Sarobi Small Dam, North Waziristan Agency
•Shakai Small Dam, South Waziristan Agency
After approval by competent forums, the following projects have been awarded and work started:
•Ping Small Dam, F R Bannu
•Musa Nikha RCC Weir, SW Agency
•Jalander Off Take Irrigation Channel, Kurram Agency
•Sadda RCC Weir Kurram Agency
•Sheen Warsak Weir,SW Agency
The following projects are at different stages of award:
•Zera Litta RCC Weir, SW Agency
•Maula Khan Sarai Weir /Irrigation Channel, SW Agency
•Spinkai Raghzai Off Take Channel,SW Agency
