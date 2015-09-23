ex- FATA / Tribal Districts Development, News and Updates























ISLAMABAD: The United States on Wednesday pledged to provide $81 million (over Rs8.5 billion) to the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for the construction of first stage (Kaitu Weir) of the Kurram Tangi Dam project in North Waziristan Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).In this regard, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Wapda signed an agreement at a ceremony.Federal Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, US Ambassador David Hale and Wapda Chairman Lieutenant General (Retired) Muzammil Hussain were present.Speaking on the occasion, the water and power minister called the USAID’s grant of $81 million for stage one of the Kurram Tangi Dam project another milestone in the US civilian assistance programme aimed at making Pakistan prosperous.He voiced hope that the project would go a long way towards bringing about socio-economic development in far-flung areas in North Waziristan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.Referring to the growing need of water and electricity, he said the government was depending more on hydroelectric power resources and was working on several such projects to produce cheap electricity.“America and Pakistan have a long history of cooperation in the energy sector,” US Ambassador David Hale said. “The agreement builds on decades of shared efforts to meet Pakistan’s energy needs and help improve lives of millions of Pakistanis.”He emphasised the importance of overcoming the energy crisis to expedite economic growth in the country.Pointing to World Bank’s remarks in 2014 that energy crisis was a major hurdle to economic development, the ambassador reiterated his pledge to continue support for the power sector in Pakistan.Pakistan would add more than 2,400 megawatts of electricity to the national grid with US support, he said.The Wapda chairman said the Kurram Tangi Dam project would be constructed in two phases. It would have gross water storage capacity of 1.2 million acre feet and electricity generation capacity of 83.4MW.“Construction work on stage-II of the project will also start soon,” he announced.Kaitu Weir is the first stage of the project. With the completion of construction work in this phase, more than 16,000 acres of agricultural land will be irrigated and 18MW of electricity will be produced, which will benefit 100,000 Pakistanis.Under the first stage, funds will be transferred to Wapda to support the construction of a weir on Kaitu River, Shertalla and Spairaga canals, two powerhouses, a transmission line, housing accommodation for the construction and operational staff and an office building for dam construction and operational activities.PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said on Monday that the Fata Reforms Committee report would soon be passed by the Senate to ensure a prosperous future for the tribal people.Inaugurating the newly established Fata University at Darra Adamkhel in the Frontier Region Kohat, he said the report compiled after taking all stakeholders into confidence had already been passed by the National Assembly.The classes at the Fata University had started on October 24, but its formal inauguration took place on Monday.Flanked by Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, elected representatives, tribal elders, and officers and staff of the university, the Governor recalled the services and sacrifices of the tribal people, security officials and others and vowed to provide every facility to make the university useful for all tribal agencies by extending its services.Appreciating efforts of the tribespeople and security officials for restoring peace in Fata, he said the establishment of the university and its affiliated campuses in all the tribal agencies would spread the rays of higher education and help overcome challenges posed by anti-state and anti-social elements.The government, he said, would ensure reconstruction of infrastructure in militancy-hit Fata and rehabilitate the displaced people as 90 percent of them have already been repatriated to their native areas.The governor maintained that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was taking keen interest in development of the tribal areas deprived of basic necessities of life.He said that after the approval of the Fata Reforms Committee report, the tribal representatives would be able to legislate for their people and prepare the budget for their areas.“We would develop Fata like the settled areas. The government would ensure holding of local government elections in the tribal areas and provide adequate funds for development,” Governor Jhagra promised.He praised the tribal people for making efforts to eradicate polio from Fata.Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch, who had especially come to congratulate the tribal people on the establishment of the Fata University, said they could change the fate of their nation through education.He said peace had been restored in Fata after success of the Operation Zarb-e-Azb and the people would now concentrate on education and development of their respective areas. The minister said Rs100 billion had been allocated for the development in Fata while another Rs4 to 5 billion had been earmarked for every tribal agency.He paid tributes to the services of retired army chief General Raheel Sharif, security officials and tribal people for rendering sacrifices for the restoration of peace.Earlier, the governor and federal minister for Safron were warmly received and garlanded by the tribal elders and university staff members. The plan for setting up the university was conceived in 2008, but it got delayed due to insecurity, lack of consensus on its site, political wrangling, non-allocation of sufficient resources and the problems encountered in selecting its vice-chancellor.The two previously chosen vice-chancellors - Prof Shafiqur Rahman and Mohammad Ashfaq Khattak - served briefly. Dr Mohammad Tahir Shah, a geologist at the University of Peshawar, was finally chosen some months ago and he managed to start classes at the university in late October. Only male students have sought admission in the university as no female student applied due to its location.ISLAMABAD: The Australian government has donated $4.5 million to the UN World Food Programme's (WFP) food and nutrition security efforts among displaced communities in Pakistan.Australia's contribution, spread out over 3 years, will be used in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Frontier Region (FR). The funding will enable WFP to provide food-based assistance in schools and help families who are educating their children.The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, said, "Since 2010 Australia has provided more than AUD 95 million in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan, in partnership with the WFP, to support the victims of earthquakes, floods and displacement". "Australia's assistance has also helped provide nutrition to acute malnourished women and children, livelihood support and school feeding programmes," she added."We are very grateful to the people and Government of Australia for this contribution. These funds will address critical education needs in FATA and FR for the returnee communities," WFP acting Country Director Stephen Gluning said.In 2016, Australia has contributed $9 million, placing it among the top five donors to WFP Pakistan."The Government of Pakistan extends its gratitude to the Australian Government for its unshrinking support," States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Minister Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qadir said.Under the programme, WFP will provide a school snack of high-energy biscuits and monthly take home rations of vegetable oil to more than 312,000 children. This will be administered in seven FATA agencies and four areas in the Frontier Region. Providing these supplies has proven to significantly increase children's enrolment and retention rates in WFP-assisted primary schools of FATA.These are strong incentives for parents to send their children, especially their daughters to school, which helps to improve their long-term prosperity. With an overall literacy rate of 33.3% and an adult literacy rate of 28.4%, education indicators in FATA are not only far below the national average but place FATA among the least literate areas of the world.All Fata Grand Alliance chief Malik Marjan Wazir addresses media persons in Peshawar on Wednesday. — INPPESHAWAR: The elders from different tribal regions have demanded of the government to take pragmatic steps for reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and restoration of sustainable peace in tribal areas before enforcement of Fata reforms.Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Malik Haji Marjan Wazir, chief patron of All Fata Grand Alliance, said that government should focus on return of temporary displaced people (TDPs) to their respective localities in a dignified manner.He asked government to rehabilitate the displaced tribal families before bringing any change in Fata through reforms. He said that work on development projects should be expedited along with ensuring restoration of peace in the tribal areas.Mr Wazir said that government should take concrete steps to form an independent Fata legislative council or agency council. The process of reforms should be initiated to ensure development of Fata, he added.The tribal elder said that the proposed council should be empowered to legislate for future of Fata. He said that political agents and Fata Secretariat should be made accountable to the proposed council.Flanked by Malik Waris Khan, Malik Nadir Manan, Malik Attaullah and several other tribal elders from various agencies of Fata, Mr Wazir said that elimination of corruption could only be ensured in Fata with curtailing the powers of governor. He also demanded construction of university, medical and engineering colleges and postgraduate college in each tribal agency.The tribal elder said that Fata should be given six per cent share in National Finance Commission (NFC) award and equal development schemes under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “If government fails to resolve the issues of tribal people, then a referendum should be held to decide the future of Fata,” he added.Commenting on a bill moved by Fata parliamentarians in National Assembly regarding merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Wazir alleged that the lawmakers were opportunists.He said that there was no representation of tribal people in Fata Reforms Committee. He added that the committee members visited all tribal agencies and frontier regions but remained inconclusive about future of Fata and proposed merger of the area with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tribal elder said that future of millions of tribal people could not be put on stake owing to the recommendations of a group of four parliamentarians. He asked government to expedite development work, rehabilitation of TDPs and restoration of peace in Fata before the bringing any change in the region.