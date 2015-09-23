What's new

ex- FATA / Tribal Districts Development, News and Updates

PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,107
15
4,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Skills Development

Youth from FATA are being given vocational training pertaining to various sectors, trades, and technologies. This training is being given to FATA youth in reputed training institutes of Pakistan. On completion of training, industries and service organization are being contacted to help the youth get jobs. Uneducated and semi-literate youth from FATA are being placed as interns in various industries all over the country. After completion of the training period, these youth are trained enough to get jobs in the same or other industries.

In this regard, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan has announced to increase the number of trainees to 10,000 FATA youth in each financial year. He said that training in different trades to FATA youth would help minimize the unemployment and uplift the living standard of FATA people. FATA Youth are informed through media and other channels to apply for these training courses. The training courses are being held in prestigious Skill Training institutes throughout the country in various trades.

So far, 23501 FATA boys and 18852 women have been trained in various institutes and Skills Centers.

Industries Sector

Industries are driven by comparative advantage, with adequate incentives and favorable regulatory environment. Yet Pakistan remains at a comparative disadvantage while FATA is at comparative disadvantage in relation to the rest of Pakistan.

Industrial activity in FATA is restricted primarily to small owner-financed units, operating without government oversight. According to an estimate FATA currently have around 1800 industrial units which mainly include stone processing, Marble, weaving and Hunting & Sporting arms in cluster form and scattered units of PVC pipes, flour mills, furniture, sweet, confectionaries and cement pipes. Service entities dealing mainly in trading, distribution, retailing, custom clearance and transportation are also operating through the length and breadth of FATA. However, poor infrastructure, shortage of skilled labour, power shortages, locational disadvantage, absence of lending, security concerns and on top of all absence of Regulatory Framework is causing not only deterrence to investment in FATA but incurring high cost of doing business. Industrial development in FATA occupies high priority in FATA sustainable plan. The overall strategic objective is to create employment opportunities and economic uplift of the people and area and create value addition to the available natural and human resource.

The main elements of the strategy to promote industrial growth in FATA are envisioned as:
•Development of required infrastructure and Industrial Estate to attract investors;
•Work on a legal frame work with the aim to establish a well-defined regulatory regime with the consultation of local people for formulating laws to create a conducive investment climate;
•Focus on the industries processing locally available raw materials;
•Establish a knowledge base regarding investment opportunities, cost of doing business, marketing prospects and export options for investors.


Small Dams

FATA region is located in the arid & semi arid zone, which receives scarce precipitation. This is leading to low surface run off & low water table. In this region, most of the house-holds depend on Agriculture & Live stock, however only 7% of the total area is cultivable out of which 44% is irrigated & the remaining land is rain fed. For prosperity of the region it is necessary to develop the water sector by harnessing & arresting of flood flows through small storage reservoirs. With construction of small dams, irrigation water will be made available to small patches of land & the recharging of water table in the area will be improved.

In this region Irrigation of small patches of land along the natural streams was practiced by construction of temporary diversion bunds to the flows (Flood & Perennial where available), besides irrigation from natural springs. After the introduction of lifting devices, the irrigation was flourished, but due to unbalance with-drawls of sub-surface water, the water table depleted in the region and also due to high operational cost, and low electricity voltage approximately 50% of the tube-wells are reportedly dis-functional.

Keeping in view the above situation, FATA DA has initiated a number of Small Dams projects. Almost 50% of the Authority funds are allocated to this important sector. In the initial stage, feasibility studies of various dam sites were carried out and those found feasible in all respects have been under taken for construction. Feasibility studies and construction of dams are being carried out simultaneously. A summary of the sector, is given below, whereas details of projects can be seen from respective links in the project profile.

In the recent past, FATA DA has completed the following five dams which irrigate about 3825 acres of land.
•Dargai Pal Small Dam, SW Agency (688 Acres Command Area)
•Dandy Small Dam, NW Agency (2000 Acres Command Area)
•Zao Small Dam, Khyber Agency (250 Acres Command Area)
•Motto Shah Small Dam, Mohmand Agency (627 Acres Command Area)
•Sheen Kach Small Dam, FR Tank (260 Acres Command Area)



Work on the following dams is in progress. Details of these projects can be seen in the projects profile.
•Raghagan Small Dam, Bajaur Agency (3700 Acres Command Area)
•Gandao Small Dam, Mohmand Agency (Drinking Water for a population of 22000 persons)
•Kand Small Dam, North Waziristan Agency (716 Acres Command Area)



The following projects have recently been approved by the competent forums and further process has been initiated to start work at the earliest:
•Chao Tangi Small Dam, SW Agency (1762 Acres Command Area)
•Sarobi Small Dam, North Waziristan Agency
•Shakai Small Dam, South Waziristan Agency



After approval by competent forums, the following projects have been awarded and work started:
•Ping Small Dam, F R Bannu
•Musa Nikha RCC Weir, SW Agency
•Jalander Off Take Irrigation Channel, Kurram Agency
•Sadda RCC Weir Kurram Agency
•Sheen Warsak Weir,SW Agency



The following projects are at different stages of award:
•Zera Litta RCC Weir, SW Agency
•Maula Khan Sarai Weir /Irrigation Channel, SW Agency
•Spinkai Raghzai Off Take Channel,SW Agency


FATA Development Authority
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,107
15
4,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
— UPDATED SEP 16, 2015

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif on Wednesday visited South Waziristan and inaugurated multiple development projects as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation plan after the end of combat operations in the area, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief, as part of his visit, inaugurated a cadet college in Wana which was funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cadet college will provide education for upto 500 children of the area, according to the ISPR statement.

General Raheel Sharif also commissioned into service a 132-KV grid station, and a 54 kilometre long transmission line at Wana, as part of efforts to bring modern electrical infrastructure to the area. The new electrical infrastructure will fulfil a major demand of the local populace, said the ISPR statement.

“These development projects would improve quality of life of the common people, create job opportunities and usher this area into economic prosperity, which is our main objective,” stated the army chief.

In Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), the army chief also inaugurated a USAID funded 62km road between DI Khan and Tank.

“Operation Zarb-i-Azb is in its final stage, and Pakistan Army has evicted terrorists from the area with the support of the entire nation,” stated General Raheel Sharif.

The army chief, on the occasion also appreciated the support lent by the tribals of the area, and paid a tribute to their sacrifices. He urged the tribals to continue their support to the ongoing security and rehabilitation operations.

Military operation Zarb-i-Azb was launched in North Waziristan on June 15 following a brazen militant attack on Karachi's international airport and the failure of peace talks between the government and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) negotiators.

Authorities have since vowed to intensify operations, using air strikes, artillery and mortars to take back territory both in the border regions and other parts of the country.

North Waziristan is one of the seven regions in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) governed by tribal laws which is situated along the Pak-Afghan border.

Army chief inaugurates development projects in South Waziristan - Pakistan - DAWN.COM
 
Max Pain

Max Pain

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2014
1,360
0
954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is the Thread I was really looking forward to,
FATA should flourish, education and good facilities will eventually be the only long term solution for the terrorism to effectively end,
better employment opportunities would allow the youth to stray away from Extremism.
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,107
15
4,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KP government to form body to suggest reforms for Fata: Imran
December 24, 2015

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said here Wednesday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would constitute a committee to suggest reforms for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Talking to reporters after holding a meeting with Fata parliamentarians at the Chief Minister’s House, he also demanded separate financial package for development projects in Fata.

The PTI chairman assured the tribal parliamentarians that the committee would meet elected representatives, local elders and people from different walks of life and take their input regarding reforms in Fata before finalising its recommendations.

The PTI chief advised the authorities to launch development projects in Fata according to the people’s requirements. He said the projects should be in phases so that long lasting outcomes can be achieved.

He urged the federal government to repeal the 110 years old Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and grant equal rights to the people of Fata. He also supported merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and suggested that the integration should be done gradually to avoid any mismanagement.

However, Imran Khan also stressed that any decision about Fata should be taken keeping in view the aspirations of its people. He said the tribal people have to decide whether they wanted Fata to become a separate province, merge into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or maintain the status quo.

Earlier, a group of Fata parliamentarians called on Imran Khan and discussed the problems being faced by the tribal people. They also talked about the need for reforms in Fata.

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly from Khyber Agency, Shah Jee Gul Afridi said the Fata parliamentarians had rejected the recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz-headed committee constituted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “Now are looking towards the opposition parties for support,” he added.

He argued that a particular group of people is against Fata reforms. He said that some people in Fata still have reservations about the steps being taken by the government for the progress of the tribal areas.

The future of FATA

Published: December 23, 2015


1015232-Fata-1450894135-739-640x480.jpg

A file photo of a map of FATA. PHOTO: File

The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) are a legacy of Pakistan’s colonial past and are decades overdue for reform. Innumerable promises have been made to the effect that reform was on the horizon, and most of them remain unfulfilled. The tribal areas remain one of the least developed and underprivileged of all the lands under the wing of the federal government, and years of neglect have allowed extremism to take hold in parts of Fata, with results that are evident in the casualty figures coming out of Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Now, another attempt at reform is in the offing, but it appears flawed from the outset.

The prime minister has formed a special committee to make recommendations for Fata reform via the convention of jirgas made up of tribal elders in order to determine the status of the region. The committee has five members, none of them hailing from Fata, and will initially tackle two of the seven tribal agencies, and will visit them “before December 31”. There is already a disconnect. At least two senators from Fata say they were unaware of the formation of the committee and had not been informed or consulted, an oversight unlikely to foster future productivity, never mind trust.

None of the three options being considered is easy. The creation of a new province from the seven agencies, a merging with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) or thirdly administration by K-P as ‘PATA’ — an arrangement that may probably be doomed from the outset was it ever to become a reality. The committee is apparently going to “consult with all stakeholders”, but has fallen at the first hurdle in that respect, and given the very divided nature of the seven agencies, any sort of consensus as to future shape and administration is going to be hard to achieve. Whatever comes out of the work of the committee has to be a reflection of the will of the diverse peoples of Fata, and anything less will be yet another broken promise and seen as yet another betrayal — and clearly there needs to be better communication even before the committee sets foot outside the federal capital.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 24th, 2015.

Fata Youth Festival: Country achieving peace, stability, says COAS

1015471-image-1450903110-581-640x480.JPG

General Raheel Sharif, K-P Governor Mahtab Ahmed Khan and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman wave to the players during the inaugural ceremony of Fata Youth Festival at Qayyum Stadium. PHOTO: INP

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif said on Wednesday that overall law and order had significantly improved and the country was heading towards attainment of peace and stability.

Inaugurating the First Governor Fata Youth Festival at Qayyum Stadium, the COAS said the nation had been fighting terrorism for long. “The journey to achieve successes will continue in the form of operation Zarb-e-Azb,” he said.

The successes are being achieved following sacrifices rendered by the tribal people, Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies and the entire nation, he said.

He said the improving law and order had paved the way to the launch of projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

General Raheel Sharif said the youth from Fata was fully equipped with all the capabilities and efforts were in hand to provide them ample opportunities so that they could play their role in the development of the country in general and their area in particular.

The COAS said to achieve the goal Pakistan Army had opened a chain of educational institutions inclusive of cadet colleges for the students of the area.

He said promotion of technical education and offering youth employment scheme were part of these efforts.

General Raheel Sharif pointed out that Pakistan Army had assisted Fata Secretariat in the promotion of sports in the area. As part of these efforts he announced to set up a sports stadium in Khyber Agency. A modern sports complex would also be established in North Waziristan, he added.

He assured that the Pakistan Army would never let the nation down. Later, he formally announced the opening of the First Fata Youth Festival.

30 sports events

The festival will feature different traditional and cultural events along with food festivals, art and antique exhibitions.

In addition, 30 sports events – including basketball, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics tournaments – will be organised.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan said the event will help promote positive activities among the youth of the tribal belt. At least 1,785 players will participate in the festival. Besides, a mushaira will also be held. Although most of the activities will be held at the stadium, some events would take place in Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand agencies.
Fata Youth Festival: Country achieving peace, stability, says COAS - The Express Tribune

Operation Zarb-e-Azb: 38% displaced Fata tribesmen repatriated

1013088-image-1450558440-549-640x480.JPG

Gen Raheel Sharif speaks with tribal elders in North Waziristan. PHOTO: INP

RAWALPINDI:
Thirty-eight per cent of tribesmen – officially designated as temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) – have been repatriated to their homes in five tribal regions after terrorists had been flushed out from the areas that were earlier infested with militants, according to figures released by the military on Saturday.

“Of the 291,827 displaced families, 108,503 have returned to their homes,” the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement. Giving the breakdown, the military said 15% TDPs each returned to North and South Waziristan agencies, 35% to Kurram, 34% to Orakzai, and 78% to Khyber Agency.

Army chief General Raheel Sharif visited North Waziristan on Saturday and spent the day with troops and tribespeople. He was satisfied with the pace of rehabilitation in the tribal areas. “He directed all concerned to ensure a dignified return of the TDPs
to a better built and rehabilitated area,” according to the ISPR.

The army chief was briefed by the formation commander on progress in Operation Zarb-e-Azb, IBOs and repatriation of the TDPs. Appreciating the progress, Gen Raheel vowed to continue military operations until all terrorists were eliminated.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched in mid-July, last year, in which, according to military figures, over 3,400 terrorists have been killed and their 837 hideouts destroyed thus far. Their command and control centre, communication network and bomb-making factories have been decimated.

While talking to troops, the army chief “commended all officers and soldiers for their courage, determination and spirit of sacrifice in the war against terrorism”. Appreciating the hard work of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies, Gen Raheel said terrorists’ networks and their linkages were being unearthed across the country and this nexus would be broken at all costs to bring enduring peace.

More than 13,200 intelligence-based operations have been carried out across the country over the past 18 months in which 183 hardcore terrorists have been killed and 21,193 arrested.

The army chief, who also interacted with tribal elders and TDPs, assured them that the army would stay in the region until the resettlement of the TDPs was completed.

The tribal elders paid rich tribute to the army for successful operations, and affirmed that with the army’s help, terrorists would never be allowed to return to the region.

The army chief also inaugurated 110-bed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mir Ali, which has been equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. He appreciated army engineers for their dedicated efforts in executing quality construction work.

To enhance education standards and help locals benefit from the emerging economic opportunities, gen Raheel announced construction and opening of a cadet college around Mir Ali for children of Waziristan.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb: 38% displaced Fata tribesmen repatriated - The Express Tribune

@Horus @WebMaster please keep updates.
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,107
15
4,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Lapses in fund: Shortfall of $575.1 million for reconstruction in FATA


A concept paper has been devised which discusses possible institutional options for constituting a transition entity to spearhead these and other broad-based reforms in a timely and effective manner.

PESHAWAR: There is a gap of $575.1 million in the funds required for reconstruction in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. This was revealed in the annual report of the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Unit (RRU) which chalks out an extensive plan for the future development of the region.

In January 2015, the RRU initiated rehabilitation assessment of government infrastructure and public buildings. Teams at the agency level with participation from all line departments were notified by RRU in coordination with the relevant political administration to assess damaged schools, health facilities, water supply units, electricity transmission lines, irrigation infrastructure, government offices and basic access roads in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram agencies. As of June, eight assessments have been completed in various agencies.

For houses

Citizen Losses Compensation Strategy, that was earlier referred to as Housing Strategy, is a key component of the overall plan. At least 105,744 houses have been projected to be damaged – 66,989 destroyed and 38,754 partially damaged. Most of the houses were damaged due to disrepair and weather effects during the period of displacements.

Under the programme, owners of damaged households will be provided Rs33 billion ($330 million).

17-2.jpg


While the government had previously held a donors’ conference for the reconstruction of Fata, the annual report shows China has the largest commitment for long-term development commitments in the region. An MoU has been signed between the two countries under which China will provide Chinese Yuan 800 million ($129 million) out of which around $119 million are obligated for Experimental Reconstruction Project in Fata.

Officials privy to the developments say if the gap in funding is not filled by donors the government has committed that the projects will be completed with funds provided by the federal government. At least 1,406 projects of damaged infrastructure have been identified to date. Additional schemes of ADP from 2015-16 were approved to the tone of Rs1.2 billion ($12 million) and amount released to executing agency. The implementation of all these schemes is in progress and around 400 schemes are completed.

Status of levies

Levies Report and Implementation Plan explores the lack of institutional capacity, legal superstructure and organisational structure of the current levies force and their lack of legitimacy and technical expertise to act as a regular policing force in Fata.

In order to reform the levies, a detailed implementation plan has been devised which addresses the weaknesses of the force by providing an institutional and legal background for the creation of a new force that will be recognised as a legitimate law-enforcement agency in Fata.

A draft implementation plan for the extension of an independent judiciary and prosecution services in Fata has been devised. The plan also outlines recruitment and deputation methods as well as pre-service training plan, establishment of judicial complexes and the requisite equipment and budgetary requirements.

Model by-laws for Municipal Committees (MCs) in Fata have been devised detailing their allocation of business, organisational working of MCs postings transfers of officers, job descriptions, general procedures for disposal of business, administrative functions and financial powers, local source revenues, taxation and budget.

Local governance report

The local governance report discusses the context and background of the local government history in Fata with amendments. The report has a comparative analysis of the institutional landscape of local government in all provinces, with an overview of various policy questions like institutional mechanisms for people’s participation in local development, taxation and financial allocation mechanisms.

A concept paper has been devised which discusses possible institutional options for constituting a transition entity to spearhead these and other broad-based reforms in a timely and effective manner. The document proposes two approaches. The first would be to set up a lean and high performance transition/reform unit, styled in the manner of a delivery unit with an additional coordination mandate.

Published in The Express Tribune, September 11th, 2016.




EU grants 22 Million Euro to support local development initiatives in FATA
REPORT
from European Commission
Published on 23 Sep 2016 —View Original

Islamabad, 23 September 2016: The Government of Pakistan has signed a Financing Agreement today with the European Union for the implementation of a 22 Million EUR project titled "Aid to Uprooted People in Pakistan. Additional 12 Million EUR will be provided by the Government of Germany.

The overall objective of the project is to facilitate the reintegration of FATA IDPs by creating a favourable environment for their return, improve the service delivery of the FATA Administration and assist the reform process in FATA. The project will also support and sustain community-driven local development initiatives to create a favourable socio economic environment for returning Internally Displaced Persons.
More than 300,000 families will benefit from the project interventions.

The project is expected to start from January 2017. Project activities will be started in Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan and later on extended to other agencies. Sarhad Rural Support Programme will implement the project activities through community organizations at the field level. The project interventions will be completed within a 5 year period, ending 2021.
http://reliefweb.int/report/pakista...ro-support-local-development-initiatives-fata





Roundtable supports merger of FATA with KP before 2018 polls
* KP minister says PML-N has a golden chance to prove itself pro-federation by taking this historic step * Ex-lawmaker says Peshawar is natural geo-political centre for FATA
roundtable-supports-merger-of-fata-with-kp-before-2018-polls-bc20a108a401aebe64b202c52cf98272.jpg







ISLAMABAD: The recommendations proposed by the FATA Reforms Committee were endorsed by the participants of a policy dialogue on Thursday.

The dialogue was held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

The recommendations include the gradual merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The participants, however, stressed that the recommendations should be implemented with the consensus and due participation of the people of FATA.

The roundtable, chaired by DG-IPS Khalid Rehman, was addressed by KP Senior Minister Inayatullah Khan, Senator Sajjad Hussain Tori, Senator Usman Kakar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Shehryar Afridi, University of Peshawar Pakistan Study Centre Director Dr Fakhrul Islam, former lawmakers Bushra Gohar, Haroonur Rasheed, Afrasiab Khattak, former ambassador Ayaz Wazir, Brigadier (r) Said Nazeer Mohmand and Dr Sadia Sulaiman.

A majority of speakers were of the view that this was the right time and a historic opportunity for the merger, which should be seized without further delay; while the procedural issues for the integration can be addressed in due course of time.

The period of five years for an incremental approach for the proposed merger was too long, they felt, stating that there were internal and external forces that can potentially sabotage the present willingness and near consensus of the people of FATA for the much needed change and, as a consequence, the process itself if it was not done immediately. The participants also underscored the need that the people of KP should be sensitised to prepare for this major development, too.

KP Minister Inayatullah supported the recommendation for holding local government elections in 2017 in FATA and its subsequent merger into KP before 2018 elections. Citing the example of the merger of East and West Germany, he demanded that the government give people of FATA a 10-year development package to bring themselves at par with the rest of the country.

He added that KP was already providing the resources and administrative infrastructure to run FATA. The FATA Secretariat was set up in 2006 by the federal government; before that it was the province which was managing all the affairs. KP was ready to shoulder the responsibility of the merger and integration any time, he claimed.

It was an opportunity for the government to prove itself a pro-federation political party by taking this historic step, the minister viewed.

Afrasiab Khattak reminded the participants that during the One-Unit System of Ayub Khan, FATA was made part of the West Pakistan province.

"We already have the experience and historic example to run it under a constitution," he maintained.

He said Peshawar was a natural geo-political centre for FATA and it would be natural that the tribal region was merged with the province.

Khattak cited challenges posed by a huge black economy other non-state actors that can hinder the process of integration even if a constitutional and political decision was made.

It was also pointed out that the status of FATA can be changed by an executive order by the president.

Also, any debate on the issue of FATA in parliament should also require amendment in Article 247 of the constitution, which bars the parliament to discuss and legislate about FATA region. The constitutional need for population census was also emphasised to avoid mishaps and confusions.

FATA Reforms are considered as a deliverable output in the National Action Plan. To achieve the objectives of NAP and to bring FATA into the national mainstream the prime minister formed a six-member FATA Reform Committee in November 2015, mandating it to conduct extensive consultations with the tribesmen and other stakeholders for proposing FATA Reforms.

The committee conducted an elaborate consultation process to ascertain the wishes of the people of FATA regarding future reforms according to the process enjoined in the constitution under Article 247 (6). After receiving the views of a large number of tribal jirgas and others, the committee presented its findings to the PM on 23 August who desired a further consultative process as well as the opinion of parliament was sought. Currently, the reform report is being discussed in the National Assembly and later a similar process will be undertaken in the Senate.

The FATA Reforms Committee is led by Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz with KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, SAFRON Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch, Law Minister Zahid Hamid, National Security Advisor Nasir Janjua and SAFRON Secretary Arbab Shehzad as its members.

The committee has produced a wide ranging analysis of the situation and has provided major recommendations as well as a detailed implementation plan that includes; A Five-Year Transition Plan driven by a dedicated Directorate of Transition and Reforms led by the KP government but with presence of federal government members in it; Return and Rehabilitation of TDPs by Dec 2017; Reconstruction of homes and markets/infrastructure to be completed by Dec 2018; Establishment of local governance structures and conducting LB elections in FATA by end of 2017; Extension of Fundamental Rights and the writ of the High and Supreme court to FATA; Legal reforms leading to replacement of FCR by Tribal Areas Reform Act; A comprehensive multi-billion rupees, 10-Year socio-economic development plan; and a gradual institutional merger of FATA into KP.


http://dailytimes.com.pk/islamabad/...orts-merger-of-fata-with-kp-before-2018-polls
 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 9, 2012
6,456
121
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KHAR: Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) classes started in Government College of Management Sciences, Khar, on Tuesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held on the premises of the college, which was attended by assistant director Technical Education, Fata, Zargoon Shah, Fata Development Authority manager Arshad Farooq and principal and teachers of the institution.

Tribal elders, political activists and students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking as chief guest, Zargoon Shah said that the government was making efforts to promote technical and commerce education in the tribal areas as such education was necessary to provide better job opportunities to the youths.

He said that for this purpose the government would introduce a number of faculties in the technical and commerce institutions in tribal areas. He said that the government had planned to introduce higher classes in the colleges of management sciences across Fata.

Mr Farooq said that FDA had planned to equip the government colleges of management sciences across Fata with the needed facilities. He said that a survey had already been launched to find out the basic needs of these institutions.

He announced a solar power system and establishment of a computer lab in the college in Khar. The college principal, Prof Musanif Khan, briefed the officials about the lack of facilities and shortage of teaching staff in the college.

FUNDS FOR SCHOOLS: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme has given Rs4.2 million to 16 government schools located in remote areas of Bajaur Agency for provision of basic facilities in these institutions.

The cheques were distributed among the schools at a ceremony in Alizai area, which was attended by officials of the local administration and education department.

According to an SRSP official, the amount would be spent on the repair work and others necessary facilities lacking in these schools. He said that the organisation had also installed solar power system and solar-based tube wells in 21 government schools in the region. He said that Rs8.4 million would be provided to other schools in the area next month.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2016

http://www.dawn.com/news/1298112/govt-promoting-technical-education-in-fata-official


 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 9, 2012
6,456
121
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PESHAWAR: The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Secretariat has said that a dam would be constructed to resolve water crises in the tribal region as the Federal Government approved Rs 676 million form the project in Shakai, South Waziristan Agency.

The government has formally launched construction work on 'Shakai Dam' in the war-ridden tribal region, aimed at developing the restive area and generating job opportunities for locals to discourage the trend of militancy.

A senior official of the local administration in South Waziristan, who wished to go unnamed because he wasn't authorized to speak to media, said the first-ever water reservoir is being built in Shakai, a scenic valley in the area where Pakistani military and then Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan commander Naik Muhammad Wazir inked a peace deal on April 24, 2004.

Sources in the FATA Secretariat told Daily Times that the proposed dam will have the capacity to store 120,000 cubic feet of water. The dam will help the people and land of Waziristan. Agriculture would grow and people will find new art of feeding their families. The sources added that the government was committed to change the situation of Fata and its adjoining areas by mare participation of development and improving the law and order situation.

Clean drinking water will also be provided to the people of Shakai and nearby areas from the dam. The sources said however that deal appeared unraveled after Naik Muhammad was killed in a US drone strike on June 17, 2004.

The official at the local administration said, "It was under government's consideration for years to construct a dam in the Shakai valley. However, the plan could not be materialized as the area was not safe for such kind of construction," he maintained.

The dam, he said, would help irrigate a large area and provide potable water to thousands of families. As the military, the official said, had in the recent past declared parts of South Waziristan cleared of militants, the government has taken the maiden big step to develop the region by building a dam.

http://dailytimes.com.pk/khyber-pak...t-approves-rs-676m-to-build-dam-in-shakai-swa

@WAJsal @Fawad Masīd
 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 9, 2012
6,456
121
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
pakistan-railways-to-connect-fata-with-peshawar-torkham-9d9a44b20a8c61d694ec1307fc8a29e2.jpg


By:
Web Desk


05-Dec-16

129


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways plans to connect Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) with Peshawar and Torkham and a feasibility report for the project will soon be prepared.

In this regard, Pakistan Railways authorities gave a briefing to railways minister about the project.

Pakistan Railways is keen to play its role for the development of FATA and this railway project will bring economic prosperity in the area, officials from Pakistan Railways said.

They further added that Pakistan Railways is formulating a strategy for an alternative route of Chaman-Spin Boldak to approach Afghanistan and Central Asia via Torkham after the success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They further revealed that due to the incumbent government policies some more countries, beside China and Asian Development Bank wanted to collaborate in joint ventures with Pakistan Railways.


http://dailytimes.com.pk/pakistan/05-Dec-16/pakistan-railways-to-connect-fata-with-peshawar-torkham

@WAJsal @Fawad Masīd @Well.wisher @haviZsultan
 
haviZsultan

haviZsultan

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 30, 2007
9,045
36
10,898
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
The pace of development in FATA needs to be greatly increased. The institutions need to act comprehensibly after the army has pushed out militants, otherwise desperation will take hold and militancy will return. There still are many road side IED blasts in FATA though. Strong steps need to be taken to bring FATA into the mainstream.
 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 9, 2012
6,456
121
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

By:
Staff Report


06-Dec-16

130


PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has claimed that federal government is keen to establish a proper chain of public universities and colleges across the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

"It was a long cherished dream of the people of FATA to get higher education for their children at their doorstep", the Governor said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of FATA University the first ever Varsity built at Darra Adam Khel area of Kohat, Frontier Region.

He was chief guest of the ceremony while Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baluch, MNAs Ghalib Khan Wazir, Maulana Jamal-ud-Din, Nasir Khan, Nazir Khan and Qaisar Jamal and senators Momin Khan and Aurganzeb Khan, Commissioner, Kohat Division, Musarrat Hussain representatives of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Kohat Division were also present besides vice chancellors of various universities and a large number of students and elders of the area also attended it.

Highlighting the importance of the establishment of the FATA University, the Governor said, it was a long cherished dream of the people of FATA. To materialize it in line with the directives of the Prime Minister, Mian Nawaz Sharif, special measures have been taken for the university.

It is because of this very fact, the Governor said, this first ever university of FATA has become functional in very short span of time.

On the occasion, he also appreciated the presence of almost all the parliamentarian from FATA in the inaugural ceremony of the University which reflects their keen interest in making the Education Emergency Progaramme in FATA a true success. "We are in the struggle to spread a network of colleges and universities in FATA to offer ample opportunities to youth of the area for seeking higher education.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr Tahir Shah while welcoming the Governor and the other guests also highlighted certain difficulties being faced by the institution and requested the Governor to help them in their resolution.

The Governor assured to take necessary steps for their resolution on priority basis.

Candidates who failed to get job accuse AWKU VC of violating merit: Scores of candidates, who have failed to get jobs in Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) Mardan, blamed the university Vice Chancellor for violating merit in appointments and demanded of provincial government to take action against the VC.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday the candidates led by Engineer Sikandar Khan said that over 400 people had applied for various posts but many of the short listed candidates were totally ignored, while those appointed did not fulfill the required merit.

Sikandar said that most of the vacancies had been filled by the people who had blood relationship with influential employees of the university. He said that the views, cousins and brothers of many senior employees succeeded to get jobs in violation of merit but no action was taken against the selection committee.

Flanked by several elected representatives including local nazims, Babar Ali, Adil Khan, Nasir Afridi, the candidate said that the vacancies had been filled but the merit list was not displayed on notice board or website which further caused unrest among the candidates.
Besides, he said the candidate had repeatedly visited the university to get information if they were appointed or not but no one was there to tell them the real story, saying that they came to know about violation of merit when many of their acquainted people obtained appointment letters and started attending duties.


http://dailytimes.com.pk/khyber-pak...of-colleges-universities-to-be-set-up-in-fata
 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 9, 2012
6,456
121
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PESHAWAR: The federal government is spending about Rs 300 million on the promotion of technical education in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

FATA Secretariat informed on Thursday that the scheme also include construction of college of Management Sciences and a technical institute in South Waziristan Agency.

The official further said, "Federal Government has allocated funds to develop educational institutions in FATA''. Similarly, a polytechnic institute is under construction in Kurram Agency. Apart from it a technical college is also being opened in Bajaur Agency.

The sources claimed the government has also provided scholarships to tribal students for getting technical education in various colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Progress of Polio programme in FATA, efforts of EOC team were reviewed: The progress of Polio programme in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and efforts of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) FATA team were reviewed in a high level meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the FATA Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Fida Muhammad Wazir.

ACS FATA appreciated EOC FATA Team, UN partners; Agency Surgeons and Political Administration over exemplary team work in reaching out and vaccinating children in far flung areas of FATA.

"There has been incredible progress made during past couple of years but we need to sustain same zeal and devotion, as the challenge is enormous, and it does not allow us to lower our pace towards polio eradication in FATA," Fida Muhammad Wazir added.

"We need to strengthen the monitoring and accountability mechanism that will ultimately contribute in identifying the gaps thereby improving the quality of anti-polio campaigns," ACS added.

Secretary Law & Order FATA, Dr Atta ur Rehman shared that almost all of the FATA is accessible and open for agency staff to reach out every child for anti-polio vaccination. However, if agency surgeons face hurdles in accessing any part of FATA due to security reasons it should be coordinated well on time so that special arrangements could be made for those specific areas.

Director Health Services FATA Dr Jawad Habib Khan also pledged full support to polio program and assured solemn commitment on the part of FATA Health Directorate in addressing problems that comes in its domain, especially, maintaining the cold chain system and functionalizing cold rooms installed in certain agencies. He said FATA Health Directorate is focusing on bringing improvement in routine immunization which will contributes to polio program ultimately.

UNICEF Chief Aiden Oleary appreciated the massive amount of hard work done by polio team all around Pakistan as well as FATA team. "We are aiming to eradicate polio, so we are working to restrict and maintain the number of zero polio cases", he said, adding vaccinating children on move due to travel, repatriation and seasonal migration is a challenge.

He said transit vaccination is not only to vaccinate children on move but also to vaccinate them where they land. He said presently a single formidable risk entire national program is facing is at South Waziristan Agency where gaps in anti-polio campaign still exists that are needed to be addressed. And we should ensure to reach highest possible quality in the upcoming campaigns.

Earlier, agency surgeons presented facts and figures of anti-polio campaigns in their respective agencies, along with challenges and problems faced during campaigns. Some of the issues presented to be addressed were: coordination with security agencies for vaccinating children in far flung and recently de-notified areas; hiring of technical staff against vacant positions; and functionalization of cold rooms available at certain Agency Head Quarters Hospitals.


http://dailytimes.com.pk/khyber-pak...m-on-promotion-of-technical-education-in-fata
 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 9, 2012
6,456
121
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan




Home National

USAID to train KP youth in IT
By Webmaster -
December 15, 2016
0
6

Peshawar

USAID Deputy Mission Director, Kevin Brownawell and Senior Provincial Minister for IT and Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday signed an agreement for a new program to train youth of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in information and communication technology.
On this occasion, Shahram Tarakai said the provincial government gives high importance to collaboration with the United States to promote education and youth training in the province. “Working together in the education sector, we can improve quality and access to information and communication technology, which is the need of the hour,” he added.
Kevin Brownawell said that youth across Pakistan, and especially in conflict-affected areas of KP and FATA, face challenges in gaining relevant skills that prepare them for employment. The project will engage youth in KP and FATA in developing certified ICT skills and link them to employment opportunities”.
The USAID-funded Skills for Youth Project is a pilot project in USAID’s Global Development Alliance. The Skills for Youth Project will establish Cisco Networking Academies in 40 institutions across nine KP districts. It would train selected teachers from these institutions to become instructor trainers to deliver student training in IT skills.
The program would train and provide Cisco-certification to more than 3,000 young men and women enrolled in higher education and technical institutions across nine districts of the province.—APP


http://pakobserver.net/usaid-to-train-kp-youth-in-it/
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,107
15
4,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
US pledges $81 million for Kurram Tangi Dam

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Wednesday pledged to provide $81 million (over Rs8.5 billion) to the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for the construction of first stage (Kaitu Weir) of the Kurram Tangi Dam project in North Waziristan Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

In this regard, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Wapda signed an agreement at a ceremony.



Federal Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, US Ambassador David Hale and Wapda Chairman Lieutenant General (Retired) Muzammil Hussain were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the water and power minister called the USAID’s grant of $81 million for stage one of the Kurram Tangi Dam project another milestone in the US civilian assistance programme aimed at making Pakistan prosperous.

He voiced hope that the project would go a long way towards bringing about socio-economic development in far-flung areas in North Waziristan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Referring to the growing need of water and electricity, he said the government was depending more on hydroelectric power resources and was working on several such projects to produce cheap electricity.

“America and Pakistan have a long history of cooperation in the energy sector,” US Ambassador David Hale said. “The agreement builds on decades of shared efforts to meet Pakistan’s energy needs and help improve lives of millions of Pakistanis.”

He emphasised the importance of overcoming the energy crisis to expedite economic growth in the country.

Pointing to World Bank’s remarks in 2014 that energy crisis was a major hurdle to economic development, the ambassador reiterated his pledge to continue support for the power sector in Pakistan.

Pakistan would add more than 2,400 megawatts of electricity to the national grid with US support, he said.

CDWP clears Kurram Tangi Dam project

The Wapda chairman said the Kurram Tangi Dam project would be constructed in two phases. It would have gross water storage capacity of 1.2 million acre feet and electricity generation capacity of 83.4MW.

“Construction work on stage-II of the project will also start soon,” he announced.

Kaitu Weir is the first stage of the project. With the completion of construction work in this phase, more than 16,000 acres of agricultural land will be irrigated and 18MW of electricity will be produced, which will benefit 100,000 Pakistanis.

Under the first stage, funds will be transferred to Wapda to support the construction of a weir on Kaitu River, Shertalla and Spairaga canals, two powerhouses, a transmission line, housing accommodation for the construction and operational staff and an office building for dam construction and operational activities.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 15th, 2016.






Fata University inaugurated at Darra Adamkhel


Governor hopes Senate will pass Fata reforms report



PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said on Monday that the Fata Reforms Committee report would soon be passed by the Senate to ensure a prosperous future for the tribal people.

Inaugurating the newly established Fata University at Darra Adamkhel in the Frontier Region Kohat, he said the report compiled after taking all stakeholders into confidence had already been passed by the National Assembly.

The classes at the Fata University had started on October 24, but its formal inauguration took place on Monday.Flanked by Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, elected representatives, tribal elders, and officers and staff of the university, the Governor recalled the services and sacrifices of the tribal people, security officials and others and vowed to provide every facility to make the university useful for all tribal agencies by extending its services.

Appreciating efforts of the tribespeople and security officials for restoring peace in Fata, he said the establishment of the university and its affiliated campuses in all the tribal agencies would spread the rays of higher education and help overcome challenges posed by anti-state and anti-social elements.

The government, he said, would ensure reconstruction of infrastructure in militancy-hit Fata and rehabilitate the displaced people as 90 percent of them have already been repatriated to their native areas.

The governor maintained that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was taking keen interest in development of the tribal areas deprived of basic necessities of life.He said that after the approval of the Fata Reforms Committee report, the tribal representatives would be able to legislate for their people and prepare the budget for their areas.

“We would develop Fata like the settled areas. The government would ensure holding of local government elections in the tribal areas and provide adequate funds for development,” Governor Jhagra promised.

He praised the tribal people for making efforts to eradicate polio from Fata.Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch, who had especially come to congratulate the tribal people on the establishment of the Fata University, said they could change the fate of their nation through education.

He said peace had been restored in Fata after success of the Operation Zarb-e-Azb and the people would now concentrate on education and development of their respective areas. The minister said Rs100 billion had been allocated for the development in Fata while another Rs4 to 5 billion had been earmarked for every tribal agency.

He paid tributes to the services of retired army chief General Raheel Sharif, security officials and tribal people for rendering sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

Earlier, the governor and federal minister for Safron were warmly received and garlanded by the tribal elders and university staff members. The plan for setting up the university was conceived in 2008, but it got delayed due to insecurity, lack of consensus on its site, political wrangling, non-allocation of sufficient resources and the problems encountered in selecting its vice-chancellor.

The two previously chosen vice-chancellors - Prof Shafiqur Rahman and Mohammad Ashfaq Khattak - served briefly. Dr Mohammad Tahir Shah, a geologist at the University of Peshawar, was finally chosen some months ago and he managed to start classes at the university in late October. Only male students have sought admission in the university as no female student applied due to its location.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/169984-Fata-University-inaugurated-at-Darra-Adamkhel





ISLAMABAD: The Australian government has donated $4.5 million to the UN World Food Programme's (WFP) food and nutrition security efforts among displaced communities in Pakistan.

Australia's contribution, spread out over 3 years, will be used in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Frontier Region (FR). The funding will enable WFP to provide food-based assistance in schools and help families who are educating their children.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, said, "Since 2010 Australia has provided more than AUD 95 million in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan, in partnership with the WFP, to support the victims of earthquakes, floods and displacement". "Australia's assistance has also helped provide nutrition to acute malnourished women and children, livelihood support and school feeding programmes," she added.

"We are very grateful to the people and Government of Australia for this contribution. These funds will address critical education needs in FATA and FR for the returnee communities," WFP acting Country Director Stephen Gluning said.

In 2016, Australia has contributed $9 million, placing it among the top five donors to WFP Pakistan.

"The Government of Pakistan extends its gratitude to the Australian Government for its unshrinking support," States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Minister Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qadir said.

Under the programme, WFP will provide a school snack of high-energy biscuits and monthly take home rations of vegetable oil to more than 312,000 children. This will be administered in seven FATA agencies and four areas in the Frontier Region. Providing these supplies has proven to significantly increase children's enrolment and retention rates in WFP-assisted primary schools of FATA.

These are strong incentives for parents to send their children, especially their daughters to school, which helps to improve their long-term prosperity. With an overall literacy rate of 33.3% and an adult literacy rate of 28.4%, education indicators in FATA are not only far below the national average but place FATA among the least literate areas of the world.

http://dailytimes.com.pk/pakistan/17-Nov-16/australias-45m-financial-assistance-for-fata-education




Elders seek rehabilitation of IDPs before Fata reforms

5851a64b1f0e1.jpg

All Fata Grand Alliance chief Malik Marjan Wazir addresses media persons in Peshawar on Wednesday. — INP


PESHAWAR: The elders from different tribal regions have demanded of the government to take pragmatic steps for reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and restoration of sustainable peace in tribal areas before enforcement of Fata reforms.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Malik Haji Marjan Wazir, chief patron of All Fata Grand Alliance, said that government should focus on return of temporary displaced people (TDPs) to their respective localities in a dignified manner.

He asked government to rehabilitate the displaced tribal families before bringing any change in Fata through reforms. He said that work on development projects should be expedited along with ensuring restoration of peace in the tribal areas.

Mr Wazir said that government should take concrete steps to form an independent Fata legislative council or agency council. The process of reforms should be initiated to ensure development of Fata, he added.

The tribal elder said that the proposed council should be empowered to legislate for future of Fata. He said that political agents and Fata Secretariat should be made accountable to the proposed council.

Flanked by Malik Waris Khan, Malik Nadir Manan, Malik Attaullah and several other tribal elders from various agencies of Fata, Mr Wazir said that elimination of corruption could only be ensured in Fata with curtailing the powers of governor. He also demanded construction of university, medical and engineering colleges and postgraduate college in each tribal agency.

The tribal elder said that Fata should be given six per cent share in National Finance Commission (NFC) award and equal development schemes under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “If government fails to resolve the issues of tribal people, then a referendum should be held to decide the future of Fata,” he added.

Commenting on a bill moved by Fata parliamentarians in National Assembly regarding merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Wazir alleged that the lawmakers were opportunists.

He said that there was no representation of tribal people in Fata Reforms Committee. He added that the committee members visited all tribal agencies and frontier regions but remained inconclusive about future of Fata and proposed merger of the area with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tribal elder said that future of millions of tribal people could not be put on stake owing to the recommendations of a group of four parliamentarians. He asked government to expedite development work, rehabilitation of TDPs and restoration of peace in Fata before the bringing any change in the region.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2016





http://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/blog/2016/12/15/cci-likely-to-approve-socio-economic-plan-for-fata/

http://www.radio.gov.pk/08-Dec-2016...le-right-to-elect-their-representatives-qadir
 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 9, 2012
6,456
121
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CCI likely to approve socio-economic plan for FATA
14 HOURS AGO BY PAKISTANTODAY
CCI-meeting-300x180.jpg

  • SAFRON Ministry recommends allocating 3% of divisible pool for political mainstreaming of FATA
  • Committee on FATA Reforms recommends integrating FATA with KP
  • Establishment o National Security Fund to be discussed

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Federal government is all set to table a socio-economic development plan worth more than Rs190billion for the war and terrorism affected Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in today’s meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), seeking necessary final approval.

Similarly, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON Ministry) has recommended allocating three per cent of divisible pool for political mainstreaming of FATA in a summary forwarded to CCI for final nod.

Well-placed sources disclosed to Pakistan Today that Ministry of States and Frontier Regions has solicited Rs90billion (three per cent) worth annual allocation of federal divisible pool for political mainstreaming of the FATA. They said the summary of SAFRON Ministry is based on the proposal presented by a six-member committee constituted by PM under the chairmanship of Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, to consult all stakeholders and propose concrete way forward for these areas.

Sources said that the FATA Reforms Committee (FRC) after intensive consultations presented its report to premier on 23rd August, 2016, and proposed integration of FATA with the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a period of five years, along with concurrent reforms including a 10-year socio-economic development plan.

The FRC proposed that rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure for temporarily displaced persons (TDPs), such as roads, communications, power lines, water supply, education, and health facilities, should be undertaken by public sector agencies, while repair or rebuilding of private houses should be left to the owners themselves by giving them cash compensation at prescribed rates. This will not only ensure much quicker construction but will also facilitate the revival of economic activities and employment opportunities in the construction sector. Supply of non-grid solar units at subsidized rates should be an important part of the reconstruction phase.

Similarly, the FATA Reforms Committee proposed various measures for the socio-economic development of the area. The committee proposed a 10-year development plan which should include major infrastructure and irrigation projects, mineral development programme and integrated plans for FATA.

Available official documents with this scribe reveal that FRC has also proposed that to ensure an adequate source of funding for the 10-year development plan: the NFC should make annual allocation of three per cent of the available resources in the Federal Divisible Pool, in addition to the existing annual PSDP allocation.

Sources further said the 30th meeting of CCI, scheduled to be held today, is also set to take up a summary seeking allocation for National Security Fund out of divisible pool. They said the government has requested the CCI to endorse the proposal to establish a separated fund called, ‘National Security Fund’ by setting aside around three per cent of the divisible pool to meet the security related expenditures. They said the government has advocated the CCI that the National Finance Commission may settle the details and modalities of the fund.

Documents also transpire that the government is facing financial constraints and needs CCI’s consent to get allocation for National Security Fund out of divisible pool. The operation Zarb-e-Azab, along with displacement, rehabilitation and resettlement of TDPs has placed a significant burden on the federal exchequer. Also, around 100 battalions of paramilitary forces are being raised for the safety and security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the documents reveal.

“Even though some of the immediate security threats facing the country have receded, the situation demands continued focus and strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies. Therefore, keeping in view as well as geopolitical realities in the region, the expenditures on security will remain a major charge on federal resources in the years to come. The federal government is financially constrained and unable to share full burden on security related expenditures. Therefore, the federal and provincial governments should share the security expenditures equally as the provision of adequate security to maintain law and order is a common goal,” documents read.

It is to note here that provinces of Sindh and KP had already expressed their serious concerns on the proposal of finance ministry regarding the establishment of National Security Fund during the meeting of National Finance Commission. Similarly, the provinces have also expressed their opposition to the federal government’s idea to end/compromise the sovereignty of all the regulatory bodies functioning in the country as sovereign authorities.

The federal government had earlier set a seven-point agenda but later on made a revision in it after it met with opposition. It later issued a nine-point agenda and forwarded it to all the four provinces for necessary intimation.

It is worth mentioning here that the 30thmeeting of CCI would take up amendment in the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act 1997; Flare Gas (FG) Utilization Guidelines 2016; Revision of Tight Gas (Exploration & Production) Policy 2011; settlement of net hydel profit (NHP) issue between WAPDA and government of Punjab; allocation of National Security Fund out of divisible pool; National Forest Policy; annual report of the CCI for the year 2015-16; sixth Population Census; status review of important decisions of the CCI meeting held on 29th February and 25thMarch, 2016; inquiry into corruption charges of Kachhi Canal; matters pertaining to higher education and other similar bodies in post-18th amendment scenario; formulation of National Flood Protection Plan-IV (2015-25); import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG); and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Production and Distribution Policy 2015, during this meeting.


http://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/blog/2016/12/15/cci-likely-to-approve-socio-economic-plan-for-fata/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

313ghazi
64 dams completed in Balochistan
Replies
4
Views
369
Meez
M
313ghazi
Balochistan to construct 49 new dams at cost of Rs6.4b
Replies
0
Views
223
313ghazi
313ghazi
ghazi52
Pakistan needs hundreds of Dadhocha dams
Replies
1
Views
357
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
313ghazi
Kalabagh dam proposal to be presented before cabinet
2
Replies
21
Views
827
SIPRA
SIPRA
ghazi52
Micro irrigation for sustainable agriculture
Replies
14
Views
821
Mr.Green
Mr.Green

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom