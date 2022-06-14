What's new

Ex-Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur sued under DSA

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
13,627
0
15,087
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
www.dhakatribune.com

Ex-Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur sued under DSA

The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate the matter
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

Ex-Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur sued under DSA​

The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate the matter



Nur New Party Collected 1635233121364 1635233121365

Nurul Haque Nur speaks during a media event held to announce the launch of his new political party, Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Collected
Tribune Desk
June 14, 2022 5:33 PM

A case has been filed against former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Shahriar Tanim, a former deputy secretary of legal affairs at Chittagong University's Chhatra League unit, filed the case with the district's Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday, reports BDnews24.

Tanim said he filed the case over the derogatory remarks made by the former Ducsu vice president about Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel and the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at an event organized by the Bangladesh Students Rights Council on June 1.

He faces charges under sections 25, 29 and 31 of the DSA, which deal with the transmission of offensive and defamatory information. The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate the matter after accepting the case.

Nur is currently serving as the member secretary to the Bangladesh Gono Adhikar Parishad, a political party which was launched in October 2021
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Atlas
Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
Replies
11
Views
462
Atlas
Atlas
DalalErMaNodi
Case filed against ex-Ducsu VP Nur under Digital Security Act
Replies
9
Views
626
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
Homo Sapiens
DUCSU VP Nur, his organisation to form new party
2
Replies
17
Views
875
gom poa
gom poa
B
RAB: Families of enforced disappearance victims
Replies
2
Views
518
bluesky
B
I
Rape cases have been registered under the policy of the government and indian intelligence RAW: Nur
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
Atlas
Atlas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom