Ex-Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur sued under DSA The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate the matter

Ex-Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur sued under DSA​

The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate the matterNurul Haque Nur speaks during a media event held to announce the launch of his new political party, Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021Tribune DeskJune 14, 2022 5:33 PMA case has been filed against former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur under the Digital Security Act (DSA).Shahriar Tanim, a former deputy secretary of legal affairs at Chittagong University's Chhatra League unit, filed the case with the district's Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday, reports BDnews24.Tanim said he filed the case over the derogatory remarks made by the former Ducsu vice president about Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel and the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at an event organized by the Bangladesh Students Rights Council on June 1.He faces charges under sections 25, 29 and 31 of the DSA, which deal with the transmission of offensive and defamatory information. The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate the matter after accepting the case.Nur is currently serving as the member secretary to the Bangladesh Gono Adhikar Parishad, a political party which was launched in October 2021