Ex-Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt. General Nadeem Lodhi's Pensions and Benefits taken back by Pakistan Army

May 10, 2021
Lt General nadeem lodhi have been quite vocal against the imported government.
He also addressed the Islamabad High court bar association seminar on regime change and purposed judicial commission to inquire about regime change.
Lt. General nadeem have always been quite careful in his talks and never blamed Army for regime change which everyone believes in the country instead he always said only commissions findings will prove that.