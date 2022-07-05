What's new

Ex-Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt. General Nadeem Lodhi's Pensions and Benefits taken back by Pakistan Army

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
638
-2
1,807
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544172485733765121

IMG_20220705_093234.jpg


Lt General nadeem lodhi have been quite vocal against the imported government.
He also addressed the Islamabad High court bar association seminar on regime change and purposed judicial commission to inquire about regime change.

Lt. General nadeem have always been quite careful in his talks and never blamed Army for regime change which everyone believes in the country instead he always said only commissions findings will prove that.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,795
0
4,575
Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544172485733765121

View attachment 859184

Lt General nadeem lodhi have been quite vocal against the imported government.
He also addressed the Islamabad High court bar association seminar on regime change and purposed judicial commission to inquire about regime change.

Lt. General nadeem have always been quite careful in his talks and never blamed Army for regime change which everyone believes in the country instead he always said only commissions findings will prove that.
Click to expand...

If true, than GHQ is officially taken over by thugs............
@blain2 @PanzerKiel @Jango
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
638
-2
1,807
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
He raised several questions to which commission should answer

1. Is there any superpower involved in regime changes previously?

2 Is Pakistan so much important for interests of that superpower that it'll try a regime change here?

3 . Was previous government change in foreign policy effecting the interests of that superpower?

4. The meetings between PDM and US embassy were Normal or there was anything unusual?
 
Last edited:
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,207
0
2,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Dirty Cheap Neurotic Neutral aka Chief Oversized Alligator Swindler has lost whatever decency left of him.
But Gen. Lodhi won't loose much except some pension whereas this traitor has lost everything and king stand naked.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
3K
Norwegian
Norwegian
ghazi52
Who will be Pakistan’s next Army Chief and Joint Chief of the military
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
123
Views
9K
blain2
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Farewell to arms?
Replies
12
Views
792
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Why 2022 is shaping up to be a nightmare year for Imran Khan
Replies
5
Views
600
The Terminator
The Terminator
Meengla
January 2022: Hamid Mir Predicted Imran Khan's No Confidence Motion Issue
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Meengla
Meengla

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom