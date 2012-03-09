Ex Colonel and Wife of DA of Bangladeshi PM

MBI Munshi
by Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury
March 9, 2012
Shaheen Siddiqui is the wife of Major General [Retired] Tarique Siddique, defense advisor to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister and brother-in-law of Prime Minister's younger sister, Sheikh Rehana. She has aligned with retired Colonel Md. Shahid Uddin Khan and jointly formed a business enterprise named Prochhaya Limited, which was established and registered in Bangladesh in 2009, three months after Bangladesh Awami League formed government.
The Registration Number and Memorandum and Articles of Association of Prochhaya Limited were issued through the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on 25 March 2009 through its Issue Number 27052-58. The Registration Number of Prochhaya Limited is C-75659/09. Trade License of Prochhaya Limited was issued by Dhaka City Corporation, Dhaka on 09 April 2009 through its Issue Number 1243. The Trade License Number of the company is 0434843.
Background of Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan [Army No: BA002428, Course: 8-BMA, Commission Date: 10-06-1983] in brief is, this man was living a mid-low level life following his forced retirement from Bangladesh Army. But when military controlled interim regime seized power from the constitutional government, he established contact with some of the senior army officials including General Moeen U Ahmed and managed to sell a so-called cold storage named Bandishahi Cold Storage Limited in Comilla to controversial and fraudulent multilevel marketing company named Destiny 2000 Limited in August 2008. Bandishahi Cold Storage Limited though never went into operation it was dubious enough noting that this so-called cold storage was sold to Destiny 2000 Limited in a very exorbitant price. On receiving such "substantial amount" of money from Destiny 2000 Limited, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan subsequently established business enterprises with the wife of Major General [Retired] Tarique Siddique, defense advisor to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister and smuggled out huge amount of fund to United Kingdom, where he has established a multi-million dollar business enterprise named Zumana Investments and Properties Limited [Unit-29, Bow Triangle Business Centre, Eleanor Street, E3 4UR, London, UK]. With such investment, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan obtained immigrant status in United Kingdom under "Visa Tier 1 [Investor] Migrant, VAF No: 511702" in the month of November 2009, along with his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters Shehtaz Munasi Khan and Parisa Pinaz Khan. They are now investing millions of dollars in United Kingdom in real estate sector.
When contacted, foreign exchange control department of Bangladesh Bank said, any citizen of the country needs to obtain prior permission from them before remitting any foreign currency to abroad for any purpose. It said, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan or his business associates did not take any permission before they evidently sent huge amount of money to United Kingdom. The Bangladesh Bank authorities said, under the existing Money Laundering Act, such activities are considered as serious offense bearing life-term imprisonment. When asked if any action will be taken against Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan and his associates for such illegal activities, the Bangladesh Bank sources said, "if the ex Colonel's partner is the wife of the defense advisor of the Prime Minister, it will not be easy for us in even investigating the matter."
It may also be mentioned here that, after Bangladesh Awami League came in power in 2009, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan and his business associates illegally grabbed a Malaysian invested private power plant named Westmont Power Plant Limited. After occupying this foreign invested private power plant, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan and his business associates is now visiting various countries introducing themselves as "investors" in power sector. On May 22, 2011, Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan visited Glasgow and had meeting with the top management of Cadogans - a US-UK joint venture engineering company and later a draft agreement was signed for establishment of several rental-based power stations in Bangladesh. During such meetings, Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan not only introduced himself as an investor, but also as the "close associate and business partner" of the younger sister of Bangladeshi Prime Minister.
In September 2010, Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan and his associates established a readymade garment factory in Dhaka, under the name and title of Sujan Apparels Limited. Trade License of Sujan Apparels Limited was issued by Dhaka City Corporation, Dhaka on 20 September 2010 through its Issue Number 87. The Trade License Number of Sujan Apparels Limited is 0325500. The Tax Identification Number [TIN] of Sujan Apparels Limited is 036-201-7889/CO-5, which was issued by Tax Zone-2, Dhaka and Companies Circle-5 on 22 September 2010. Large sum of money was already invested in this business venture of the retired army officer.
Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan uses various covers to hide his illegal activities as well as to remain "trusted" to the ruling party and influential people in power. He participates in various programs of Sector Commander's Forum and gives lectures [video]. He also is associated with Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee. See video. It is learnt that, Colonel Shahid collects "donation" from various individuals and business enterprises for this organization. It is also learnt that, currently Colonel Shahid Uddin Khan is in closer ties with fraudulent MLM Company named Destiny 2000 Limited and its kingpins such as former army chief General Harun Ur Rashid and managing director of this scam enterprise Mohammad Rafiqul Amin.
It is interesting to note that Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan turned into a multi-millionaire just within the span of two years practically simply by using the influence of being the partner of Shaheen Siddiqui is the wife of Major General [Retired] Tarique Siddique, defense advisor to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister and brother-in-law of Prime Minister's younger sister, Sheikh Rehana. He also continues to use Rapid Action Battalion [RAB], Directorate General of Forces Intelligence [DGFI], National Security Intelligence [NSI] and other law enforcing agencies in Bangladesh in order to frighten his business and interest rivals.
