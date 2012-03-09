Ex Colonel and Wife of DA of Bangladeshi PM

Following publication of a number of reports on the massive corruption as well as trafficking of huge amount of money by an ex army Colonel from Bangladesh, Weekly Blitz editor has been receiving numerous threat calls from various individuals, who are assigned or planted by Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan, who has turned into a multi-millionaire simply within the span of two odd years by openly using named of various influential people in the government as well as civil and military administration. A general diary has already been filed with the Uttara Police Station [GD No. 677], after the Weekly Blitz editor received threatening calls. But hours after filing of this general diary, during late hours of March 9, 2012 [starting from 10:00 pm] two individuals riding on a black-color Hawk motorbike were seen watching the residence of the Weekly Blitz editor. At around 10:45 pm, after watching these people standing nearby the residence, the security guards at the editor's house approached them and asked the reason of their watching the house, the motorbike riders said, they were from an "intelligence agency" and hurriedly left the spot. The motorbike was bearing 'Applied for Registration' plate instead of a regular number plate.The background of the report:It may be mentioned here that, Weekly Blitz has started publishing investigative reports on the huge corruption as well as smuggling of fabulous amount of foreign currency by Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan [Army No: BA002428, Course: 8-BMA, Commission Date: 10-06-1983]. Background of this retired Colonel is, he was living a mid-low level life following his forced retirement from Bangladesh Army. But when military controlled interim regime seized power from the constitutional government, he established contact with some of the senior army officials including General Moeen U Ahmed and managed to sell a so-called cold storage named Bandishahi Cold Storage Limited in Comilla to controversial and fraudulent multilevel marketing company named Destiny 2000 Limited in August 2008. The cold storage, which the ex Colonel claims to be paternal property of his wife was laid off many years back, as it was incurring huge loss. The project was established by Kazi Moshiur Rahman under financial loan from Bangladesh Shilpa Rin Sangstha [BSRS] and Janata Bank. The ex-Colonel exerted his own influence as well as influence of his fellow officers in Bangladesh Army in somehow resolving the pending financial disputes between the owners of Bandishahi Cold Storage Limited in Comilla and the financial institutions. A number of cases were pending with the higher courts in Bangladesh in this connection. It is assumed that, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan might have used the influence of some powerful quarters, when military controlled authoritarian regime snatched power from a constitutional government on January 11, 2007.Smuggling of huge fund to United Kingdom:On receiving such "substantial amount" of money from Destiny 2000 Limited, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan subsequently established a business enterpris named Prochhaya Limited with Shaheen Siddiqui, wife of Major General [Retired] Tarique Siddique, defense advisor to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister as well as his daughter, and smuggled out huge amount of fund to United Kingdom, where he has established a multi-million dollar business enterprise named Zumana Investments and Properties Limited [Unit-29, Bow Triangle Business Centre, Eleanor Street, E3 4UR, London, UK]. With such investment, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan obtained immigrant status in United Kingdom under "Visa Tier 1 [Investor] Migrant, VAF No: 511702" in the month of November 2009, along with his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters Shehtaz Munasi Khan and Parisa Pinaz Khan. The Registration Number and Memorandum and Articles of Association of Prochhaya Limited were issued through the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on 25 March 2009 through its Issue Number 27052-58. The Registration Number of Prochhaya Limited is C-75659/09. Trade License of Prochhaya Limited was issued by Dhaka City Corporation, Dhaka on 09 April 2009 through its Issue Number 1243. The Trade License Number of the company is 0434843.Foreign exchange control department of Bangladesh Bank said, any citizen of the country needs to obtain prior permission from them before remitting any foreign currency to abroad for any purpose. It said Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan or his business associates did not take any permission before they evidently sent huge amount of money to United Kingdom. The Bangladesh Bank authorities said, under the existing Money Laundering Act, such activities are considered as serious offense bearing life-term imprisonment. When asked if any action will be taken against Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan and his associates for such illegal activities, the Bangladesh Bank sources said, "if the ex Colonel's partner is the wife of the defense advisor of the Prime Minister, it will not be easy for us in even investigating the matter."Under the British immigration rules, [Visa Tier 1 - Investor Migrant, VAF No: 511702], anyone investing GBP 1 million in cash or property worth GBP 2 million gets immigrant status in United Kingdom, whereas the government or the immigration authorities refrain from asking about the source of money as well as checking if the money belongs to illegal trade or even corruption. Taking such excellent opportunity, corrupts and under-world mafias from around the world are flocking into United Kingdom with the required amount of cash, thus ultimately obtaining immigrant status. According to information, several Jihadists as well as anti-West elements are also entering Great Britain under the Visa Tier 1 - Investor Migrant facilities. While Great Britain, for some years, unfortunately has already turned into the epicentre of Jihadist and anti-West activities, especially where internationally banned Islamist group named Hizbut Tahrir are allowed in continuing activities openly in United Kingdom, it has been a key headache for many of the counter-terrorism and anti-Jihad establishments and individuals around the world of worrying if within the span of next 10-15 years, United Kingdom's economy as well as politics would ultimately go into the grips of the Jihadists and Islamists, while it is already an established fact that financial institutions in UK are already gone into the command of such Jihadist and Islamist forces. The way ex-Colonel of Bangladesh Army was allowed to become immigrant in United Kingdom, simply by investing over GBP 1 million, there is enough room to suspect as to whether the British government is willingly accommodating holders of black money and undeclared money in that country.After receiving immigrant status in United Kingdom, Colonel [Retired] Shahid has started participating in numerous anti-West programs and activities. On June 21, 2010, he participated in a anti-West demonstration in London holding placard of CAMDAN.Manipulation:Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan is displaying various photographs of him with senior military officials as well as RAB officers, who were invited at his office for receiving the crest of Prochhaya Limited [a company where wife and daughter of the Prime Minister's Defense Advisor are directors]. The shrewd ex-army officer also puts the wedding ceremony photographs of Noorin Tasmia, daughter of Maj. Gen [Retired] Tarique Siddique, in the website of Prochhaya Limited as well as other business company websites. It is easily understood that the ex Colonel has intentionally put these pictures of the wedding ceremony of Noorin Tasmia [which is not related to the business activities of the company] as well as some senior army and RAB officials receiving crest from Prochhaya Limited, with the ulterior motive of letting people know him [Shahid] as a 'powerful' individual. Thos senior army officials and officers of RAB possibly did not know that Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Ahmed would use the pictures in his company's website for ulterior motive. It is also questioned by many as to why the senior army officers visited the office of this ex army Colonel for receiving the crest, while allowed the photo session. Such display of pictures are surely damaging the good image of Bangladesh Armed Forces, as Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Ahmed is already accused of smuggling out huge amount of foreign currency to United Kingdom. Furthermore, he equally is maligning the image of expatriate write Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, by displaying his photograph with the mastermind of a fraudulent multilevel marketing company in Bangladesh [Destiny 2000 Limited]. Gaffar Chowdhury may be misinterpreted as one of the collaborators of Destiny racket, who already has looted a few billions dollars from the innocent investors in Bangladesh.Propaganda:Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan, taking the advantage of being business partner of the wife and daughter of the Defense Advisor of Bangladeshi Prime Minister, allegedly propagates himself to be a "business associate" of Sheikh Rehana [the only sister of the Prime Minister]. The ex Colonel also misuses his connections with various civil and military officials and regularly uses his contacts within Bangladesh Army as well as Rapid Action Battalion for numerous illegal activities. It is even alleged that the ex Colonel sets raid plots with some of his intimate contacts at Rapid Action Battalion and sends them for staging such harassing raids at the residence and business establishments of the business rivals. A complaint regarding a similar raid by the members of Rapid Action Battalion at the Gulshan residence of a foreign investor, which took place during late hours of February 28, 2012, was formally brought into attention of the Prime Minister on March 4, 2012. But the Prime Minister's Office were shy in taking any steps against Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan on the basis of the complaint, as the ex Colonel is well known in the PMO as well as other government offices as a friend and business partner of the Defense Advisor of the Prime Minister.It is further learnt that, Mohammad Rafiqul Amin of Destiny 2000 Limited, went to London to meet Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan as well as important individuals such as Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, for their help in salvaging his fraudulent multilevel marketing company from legal consequences, as the Bangladesh government has already started investigating series of allegations of fraud by Destiny 2000 Limited and Destiny Tree Plantation Limited.