KARACHI:on Sunday, crediting it to the provincial government’s efforts.The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader turned to Twitter on Sunday to publicize the, paying accolades to the late former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto.“By the Grace of the Almighty, today we have reached “Black Gold” in Thar, as envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. This discovery of Coal is the result of the hard work and perseverance of #PPP govt, and the beginning of an energy sufficient #Pakistan. #Tharcoal #Sindh,” the CM’s tweet had stated.Earlier this year during the Sindh Development Forum, the then Chief Minister Shah regarding the region’s coal assets had stated that