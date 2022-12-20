What's new

Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar divulges details of meeting with former COAS Bajwa

  • Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar meets Qamar Bajwa in Lahore.
  • Meeting held on former army chief’s desire, says Nisar.
  • "Gen Bajwa dispelled speculations about misuse of funds."
LAHORE: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has claimed that recently retired army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with him, reported The News.

Bajwa, who hung his boots in November and has drawn the ire of PTI chairman Imran Khan since his ouster in April, held a meeting with the former chief justice at his residence in Lahore last week.

However, both former government officials have remained tight-lipped about the meeting and the details were kept under wraps.

Now, former CJP Nisar told a private media channel that the meeting was held on the former army chief’s desire as he “who wanted to meet him to appreciate” the retired judge’s services to the country.

As per Justice (retd) Nisar, the former army chief had assured him that the dam fund created during his tenure was safe. He also dispelled speculations about the misuse of the funds. He also said the economy of Pakistan needed to be fixed.

Justice (retd) Nisar was appointed as Pakistan's top judge in 2016 and laid down his judicial robes in 2019.

The dam fund was originally set up in July 2018, on the orders of Justice (retd) Nisar. He had directed the collection of funds for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams, and the website of the Supreme Court specifically solicited donations in the name of the construction of these reservoirs.

Later, former prime minister Imran Khan also backed the fund and urged people to donate to it.

The tenure of Saqib Nisar remained controversial due to certain decisions given by the Supreme Court and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has blamed him for being "biased" towards their leader Nawaz Sharif.
